An Interview With Leadership Expert LaVada English

*I had the opportunity to interview Leadership Expert LaVada English, the incoming State President of the National Association of Women Business Owners. She had a lot of great things to share about Leadership. Read our conversation here:

ZS: What is your perspective on Leadership?

LE: Leadership embodies the essence of success across all facets of life, whether in guiding others or steering one’s path. The absence of robust leadership inevitably leads to the erosion of any endeavor. What distinguishes an effective leader is their willingness to take calculated risks, maintain unwavering self-discipline, embrace necessary course corrections, and, most importantly, champion a vision for transformative change.

ZS: Please provide some insight into your background and expertise in Leadership.

LE: Indeed, as an educator deeply inspired by the boundless potential inherent in humanity, I’ve dedicated over two decades to pursuing effective leadership. Founding and spearheading Bright Places, Inc., a premier strategic coaching firm specializing in leadership development, equity, and inclusion, has allowed me significant influence across diverse sectors. My journey, rooted in the vibrant city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is shaped by a rich educational foundation from Arcadia University. I earned a BA in communication and journalism, complemented by an MBA in human resource management.

Beyond professional endeavors, my commitment to the community is palpable. Holding esteemed positions such as the president-elect of the National Association of Business Owners for California, I actively contribute to transformative change for women and their pursuits. Recognition as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal Women’s Summit and a 2023 National Association of Women’s Business Owners California Business of the Year nominee underscores my prominence in the field.

The recent debut of “Kyla Believes,” my children’s book, is a testament to my versatility as an influential author. My ethos revolves around embracing authenticity, exuding infectious enthusiasm, and advocating for progressive change.

ZS: What motivated you to embark on a career in Leadership?

LE: My experiences profoundly influenced my journey into leadership in corporate America. While encountering some inspiring leaders, I noticed a prevalence of individuals lacking essential leadership acumen. Witnessing this disparity ignited my passion for equipping leaders with the requisite skills to foster inclusive and empowering environments.

ZS: What are some common misconceptions surrounding Leadership?

LE: A prevalent misconception is that leadership revolves solely around the leader’s desires and compliance enforcement. Despite theoretical frameworks like hierarchical leadership, many need help with their practical application. This often results in a reliance on antiquated methods, hindering rather than facilitating growth.

Diverse Priorities, Unified Leadership: LaVada English’s Consulting Bridges the Gap

ZS: What recent trends or developments have you observed in the field of Leadership?

LE: There’s a discernible trend towards heightened expectations of leaders to produce results while employees prioritize their mental well-being. Organizations are grappling with adapting to this shift, leading to challenges in talent retention and a burgeoning preference for collaborative work dynamics.

Leaders who receive a pairing of training and one-on-one coaching see improvements in performance across teams. Practical application is critical and coaching helps managers use what they learn in the classroom to make change.

ZS: What are individuals’ primary challenges in Leadership, and how do you propose surmounting them?

The escalating demands on leaders underscore the need for “real life” leadership education and a departure from traditional hierarchical structures. Embracing behavioral science, coaching, communication, conflict resolution, and succession planning is pivotal for navigating these challenges effectively.

ZS: Could you share a notable success story or case study from your work in Leadership?

Indeed, one compelling example is our collaboration with a digital healthcare company grappling with internal diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges. Through tailored education series and strategic interventions, we facilitated cultivating a more inclusive organizational culture, laying the groundwork for sustained progress.

ZS: What distinguishes your approach to Leadership from others in the field?

My approach is informed by direct engagement with many leaders from diverse backgrounds. At Bright Places, Inc., we prioritize solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, drawing from years of hands-on experience to facilitate their success.

I thoroughly enjoyed chatting with LaVada English and she is a thought leader when it comes to Leadership. To connect with LaVada English and glean further insights into her nuanced perspective on Leadership, you can visit her online platform, Bright Places, Inc. Additionally, her LinkedIn profile serves as a dynamic space for professional engagement, where she shares valuable insights and engages with a vibrant community. LaVada’s commitment to fostering inclusive and effective leadership underscores her status as a preeminent authority in the field, making her an invaluable resource for individuals and organizations seeking transformative change.

