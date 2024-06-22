Friday, June 21, 2024
AMC Drops Trailer for Fourth and Final Season of ‘Snowpiercer’ | Watch
By Ny MaGee
Fourth and final season of Snowpiercer
Daveed Diggs in Snowpiercer / Credit: AMC

*I recently binge-watched the first three seasons of “Snowpiercer” in anticipation of the upcoming Season 4 debut in July. The show’s gripping storyline set aboard a perpetually moving train in a frozen post-apocalyptic world, coupled with its complex characters and thought-provoking themes, kept me hooked from start to finish.

“Snowpiercer” offers a unique blend of suspense, social commentary, and intense drama that makes it absolutely worth watching. Each season delves deeper into the intricacies of life aboard the train, revealing layers of intrigue and moral dilemmas that challenge both the characters and viewers alike. Whether you’re drawn to its dystopian setting or compelling narrative, Snowpiercer delivers a captivating viewing experience that is not to be missed.

AMC Networks released the official trailer for the fourth and final season of “Snowpiercer,” premiering Sunday, July 21 at 9pm ET/PT exclusively on AMC and AMC+.

Here’s the synopsis: Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar®-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). The action-packed finale of Season 3 left a split with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice choosing to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden.

The ensemble cast includes Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness,Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina and Sheila Vand. Previously announced new cast members for Season 4 include Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.

Watch the “Snowpiercer” Season 4 trailer below.

The first three seasons are now available to stream exclusively on AMC+.



