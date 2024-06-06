Remote Amazon Tribe Connects to Internet, Men Become Addicted to Pornography | Video

*Thanks to Elon Musk’s Starlink service, Brazil’s reclusive 2,000-member Marubo tribe in the Amazon was connected to the internet for the first time, but elders now complain that the community has been divided by pornography addiction.

“When it arrived, everyone was happy,” Tsainama Marubo, 73, told The New York Times.

“But now, things have gotten worse. Young people have gotten lazy because of the internet, they’re learning the ways of the white people.”

Initially, the internet was seen as a boon for the remote Marubo tribe when it was enacted eight months ago, allowing them to quickly contact authorities during emergencies. It also enabled them to share resources with other Amazonian tribes and stay connected with family who moved away.

But now the Marubo are facing a cultural upheaval due to the arrival of the Starlink. Alfredo Marubo (per the report, all Marubo use the same last name) said many young men have become lazy as they are addicted to social media and sharing porn videos in group chats. He also expressed concern about the increase in “aggressive sexual behavior” among them.

“We’re worried young people are going to want to try it,” he said of the kinky sex acts the tribesmen been exposed to online.

“Everyone is so connected that sometimes they don’t even talk to their own family.”

Enoque Marubo, 40, noted that while the arrival of Starlink has been beneficial in saving lives, he acknowledged the downsides.

“It changed the routine so much that it was detrimental,” he stated.

“In the village, if you don’t hunt, fish and plant, you don’t eat.”

“Some young people maintain our traditions,” TamaSay Marubo, 42, added.

“Others just want to spend the whole afternoon on their phones.”

One father expressed anxiety about his children mimicking the first-person shooter games they’ve been exposed to.

Watch the YouTube clip below.

