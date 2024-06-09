Al B. Sure! Made ‘Love’ for Diana Ross Known | VIDEO

*Love is a many splendored thing, they say. No matter the age, race, sexuality, or background, the heart wants what it wants. For Al B. Sure!, his heart craved a more seasoned love in the legendary form of … Diana Ross.

You heard right. Mr. “Nite and Day” carried a torch for The Supremes hitmaker, according to ILoveOldSchoolMusic (ILOSM)

Taking to social media, Al B. was not shy in professing his love for Ross. The pair are not strangers musically, having collaborated on the 1990 duet “No Matter What.”

In one of his recent Throwback Thursday posts, the crooner revealed, the song, which was featured on his second album “Private Times…and the Whole 9!” was actually about Ross and their “love.”

officialalbsure – “#TBT Confession: When you’re a younger man in L💞ve with an Iconic Woman with all of your being & she’s also Spiritually Iconic. Everything in my Heart, Mind, Body & Soul craves her in every way from the moment i awaken until i slumber,” the “Right Now” vocalist wrote on Instagram. “I keep a protective aura & #TuffGuy face because even being young, protecting her is a must! In these unknown tropical 🌴 waters, I do know from the depths of my being that this is the ocean 🌊 ive seen in an immortal dream sequence again and again, over and over in my mind as we sing together…. #NoMatterWhatYouDo (I’ll ❤️You All the Same…& Will always & forever be in my ❤️) The Iconic Duet w/ #DianaRoss & #AlBSure Listen Closely & You figure it out!”

Sure!’s confession may come as a surprise, but ILOSM noted the entertainer’s preference for older women is nothing new. The site highlighted his previous love affair with former TV journalist, Rolonda Watts, “when he was 20-something and she was 9 years his senior,” as well as romantic involvements with “a few other celebrity women who were older than he.”

Considering his thing for mature ladies and Ross’ penchant for younger admirers, it could be a credible romance, if they decided to go there. After all, Sure! just turned 56 and Ross is 80. And both of them are single at this time.

So what say you about Al B. Sure!’s revelation of being in love with Diana Ross? Could it be a real thing if the pair hooked up romantically (or at the very least, release another collaboration) or would it be too little, too late and that ship has sailed? In light of current times, would it even be an eyebrow-raiser? Scroll below to weigh in.

