Actor Brian White of BET’s ‘Black Hamptons’ Hosts Darryl Pitts’ 10th Annual BET Weekend Experience on June 29 in LA.

*Darryl Pitts, the celebrated promoter in the entertainment industry, proudly presents the 10th Annual BET Weekend After Party and Red Carpet Experience.

This exclusive, star-studded event, hosted by actor Brian White of BET’s “Black Hamptons,” will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Westmor Dance Studio, located at 607 S. Western Avenue, Los Angeles.

Joining Pitts in producing this highly-anticipated after-party are Ricky Johnson and Mark Bruce, both renowned for their contributions to the entertainment scene.

The event will feature a special live performance by R&B Billboard Chart-topper Tanya Nolan ensuring an unforgettable evening.

The star-studded event, featuring DJWen providing the sounds, promises to be a night to remember. With doors opening at 8 pm, attendees can look forward to an evening filled with pulsating music, exhilarating dance performances, and a vibrant atmosphere.

This exclusive gathering will offer guests the opportunity to mingle with industry elites and enjoy top-notch entertainment, ensuring an unforgettable experience from start to finish.

The BET Weekend Experience After Party and Red Carpet Experience has become synonymous with Pitts’ expertise in crafting high-end events that leave a lasting impact. This affair is recognized as the must-attend event for celebrities, music industry executives, and influencers during the BET Awards weekend.

Pitts’ extensive experience in event production spans over two decades.

He has orchestrated memorable gatherings featuring renowned personalities such as Wendy Raquel Robinson, YoYo, Deniece Williams, Michel’le, KJLH Radio personalities Tammi Mac and Kevin Nash, Alonzo Williams, Tyrone Dubose, R&B legendary group Troop, and many more.

Each year, Pitts raises the bar, ensuring that the BET Weekend Experience After Party and Red Carpet Experience exceed all expectations.

Guests can expect an evening filled with pulsating music, exhilarating dance performances, and opportunities to socialize with industry elites. Live performances from some of the hottest artists in the industry will captivate attendees, guaranteeing an unparalleled entertainment experience.

“I am thrilled to host yet another spectacular BET Weekend Experience After Party,” commented Pitts. “This year’s event promises to surpass all previous editions, and I cannot contain my excitement for everyone to witness the magic we have in store.”

Pitts and his dedicated team are tirelessly working to perfect every aspect of the event. Guests can anticipate a lavish red carpet experience, accompanied by premium beverages, delectable hors d’oeuvres, and an exclusive VIP lounge, meticulously designed to provide an exceptional ambiance that exceeds expectations.

“We are fully committed to creating an experience that surpasses ordinary expectations,” added Pitts. “Our aim is to ensure that every guest leaves feeling like they were part of something truly extraordinary.”

To purchase tickets, visit dp-entertainment.com

For more information about the 10th Annual BET Weekend Experience After Party and Red Carpet Experience, please contact Monica Cervantes at 818.822.7398 / [email protected] or Darryl Pitts at 323.974.1917 / [email protected].

About Darryl Pitts:

Darryl Pitts is a highly respected event promoter known for his exceptional talent in curating unforgettable experiences. With over two decades of experience in event production, Pitts has showcased the talents of renowned artists and celebrities. The annual BET Weekend After Party and Red Carpet Experience have become synonymous with Pitts’ dedication to creating high-end events that leave a lasting impression.

