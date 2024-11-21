Subscribe
The w3 Awards – Another Award Winning Animation Story Illustrated by TAYO Fatunla | VIDEO

YouTube video

*It is with great honor as a EURWEB cartoon contributor, to announce that the US-based w3 Awards, which recognize creative excellence on the web, awarded the video by Action Against Hunger charity, “How Conflict Disrupts Communities and Drives Humanitarian Crises,” with two awards: a Gold in the category “General Video: Non-Profit” and a Silver in the category.

This is a huge achievement for me and all those involved in the gold category animation, Conflict is the Main Driver of Hunger showcasing creative excellence and storytelling on the web in the non-profit category.

It was launched in June 2024.

I am elated and truly thrilled to be recognized as part of the next wave of excellence in digital creativity and thus video being selected as a winner in the 19th w3 Awards.

Action Against Hunger Wins Gold, Silver at w3 Awards // Conflict is the Main Driver of Hunger - Action Against Hunger (Illustration by TAYO Fatunla)
Conflict is the Main Driver of Hunger – Action Against Hunger (Illustration by TAYO Fatunla)

The video’s story is about a displacement camp in Somalia featuring the main character Fatima and about how Action Against Hunger works to save lives and help children grow strong.

All photos were taken by Ismail Taxta. The video illustrations are by Tayo Fatunla and was animated by Adam Zygadlo.

The film is voiced by Fardosa Hussein and directed by Toby Madden.

This has been an excellent collaboration.

The w3 Awards is sanctioned by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of leading digital marketing and creative experts and all-around luminaries.

TAYO Fatunla - Professinal Creative Cartoonist of the year
TAYO Fatunla – Professional Creative Cartoonist of the year

TAYO Fatunla whose work has been featured on MSN.com via EURweb.com is an award-winning British-Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer, and Illustrator and is an artist of the African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US, and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His Fela Kuti image is prominently featured in Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. – TAYO is the illustrator behind the pictorial Black history walk map on a lectern that guides the walk-in Camberwell, South East London, U.K. https://www.instagram.com/tfatunla123

