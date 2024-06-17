Monday, June 17, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

A$AP Rocky and His Sons Appear in ‘Portraits of Fatherhood’ Campaign for Bottega Veneta
By Ny MaGee
0
A$AP Rocky his sons
BOTTEGA VENETA

*A$AP Rocky and the two sons he shares with Rihanna, 2-year-old RZA and 10-month-old Riot Rose, appear in Bottega Veneta’s latest campaign, “Portraits of Fatherhood.”

The black-and-white campaign, photographed by Carrie Mae Weems, was commissioned by the brand’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy. PEOPLE reports that it marks Bottega Veneta’s announcement that the rapper (born Rakim Mayers) is its latest brand ambassador

“IT WAS A PLEASURE TO WORK ALONGSIDE MY CHILDREN & FAMILY X MATTHIEU BLAZY X BOTTEGA VENETA X CARRIE MAE WEEMS TO BRING U THIS HEARTFELT FATHERS DAY PIECE,” Rocky wrote in an Instagram post about the campaign.

“THIS SPECIAL MOMENT CAPTURES THE VULNERABILITY ,LOVE AND INTERACTION BETWEEN MY SONS AND I , IM PROUD 2 BE THE MAN THEY CALL DADDA ❤️ HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL PROUD DADS OUT THERE A$AP,” he added.

The rapper said in a separate statement that the new campaign “is the evolution of Mr. Mayers.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A$AP ROCKY (@asaprocky)

“This is me embodying and embracing fatherhood, parenthood, companionship, and family, while still working on all aspects of my career,” Rocky added.

“I don’t think there are many people in my culture who advocate for fatherhood and parenthood. This player persona is very pushed,” he said. “When you think about a rapper, you think about adolescence, about the single bachelor lifestyle. When you think about A$AP Rocky, you think about a playboy, pretty boy, bras being thrown on stage.”

“This is about me as one-woman man, as a family man. It is about what completes my life now: being present as a partner and a parent,” A$AP Rocky continued, noting that the campaign also “shows the sincerity of my place and interactions as a father.” 

Check out the video campaign via the YouTube clip below.


READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Rihanna Is Ready To Be A Mom To ‘A Spicy Little Girl’

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Teen Describes Moment Bricks Fell on Her After Partial House Collapse
Next article
Morgan Freeman Criticizes Black History Month: ‘My History Is American History’

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Basketball

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s Rivalry Intensifies with Controversial Hard Foul + Kev on Stage’s ‘These Black …’ Tweet | WATCH-it-Happen

Entertainment

Camille Winbush Gets Real About OnlyFans: ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Residuals Ain’t Cuttin’ it | WATCH

Concert

Chris Brown Meet-And-Greet Costs $1,111 and A Booty Grab – Seriously! | LOOK

Entertainment

Alix Lapri on Effie’s Journey in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: She’s Always Been a Survivor | EURexclusiveWATCH

Entertainment

Kenya Moore Suspended Indefinitely from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming