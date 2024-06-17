A$AP Rocky and His Sons Appear in ‘Portraits of Fatherhood’ Campaign for Bottega Veneta

*A$AP Rocky and the two sons he shares with Rihanna, 2-year-old RZA and 10-month-old Riot Rose, appear in Bottega Veneta’s latest campaign, “Portraits of Fatherhood.”

The black-and-white campaign, photographed by Carrie Mae Weems, was commissioned by the brand’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy. PEOPLE reports that it marks Bottega Veneta’s announcement that the rapper (born Rakim Mayers) is its latest brand ambassador.

“IT WAS A PLEASURE TO WORK ALONGSIDE MY CHILDREN & FAMILY X MATTHIEU BLAZY X BOTTEGA VENETA X CARRIE MAE WEEMS TO BRING U THIS HEARTFELT FATHERS DAY PIECE,” Rocky wrote in an Instagram post about the campaign.

“THIS SPECIAL MOMENT CAPTURES THE VULNERABILITY ,LOVE AND INTERACTION BETWEEN MY SONS AND I , IM PROUD 2 BE THE MAN THEY CALL DADDA ❤️ HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL PROUD DADS OUT THERE A$AP,” he added.

The rapper said in a separate statement that the new campaign “is the evolution of Mr. Mayers.”

“This is me embodying and embracing fatherhood, parenthood, companionship, and family, while still working on all aspects of my career,” Rocky added.

“I don’t think there are many people in my culture who advocate for fatherhood and parenthood. This player persona is very pushed,” he said. “When you think about a rapper, you think about adolescence, about the single bachelor lifestyle. When you think about A$AP Rocky, you think about a playboy, pretty boy, bras being thrown on stage.”

“This is about me as one-woman man, as a family man. It is about what completes my life now: being present as a partner and a parent,” A$AP Rocky continued, noting that the campaign also “shows the sincerity of my place and interactions as a father.”

