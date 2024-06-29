Saturday, June 29, 2024
HomeFilmHorror
Columns

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ is the Cat’s Meow – EUR Movie Review | WATCH Trailer
By Marie Moore
0
Joseph Quinn as “Eric” and Lupita Nyong’o as “Samira” in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.
Joseph Quinn as “Eric” and Lupita Nyong’o as “Samira” in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.

*Sorry, Lupita Nyong’o (Sam), but the thing everyone talked about after “A Quiet Place: Day One” was Frodo (Schnitzel and Nico), the cat. And that is not to say you didn’t deliver a fine, spot-on performance. Sam, suffering from a terminal illness, is suddenly thrown into an apocalyptic scenario. Everyone around her is striving to stay alive after New York City is invaded by killer aliens. In a city of eight million, “A Quiet Place: Day One” is centered around Sam, Eric (Joseph Quinn), and Frodo.

Lupita Nyong’o as “Samira” in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.
Lupita Nyong’o as “Samira” in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.

Quinn is no stranger to monsters. He had his share in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Frodo, the support cat, may have more than a medicinal purpose. It has never been explained in any of the three “Quiet Place” movies where the extraterrestrial monsters came from, or why they are here. Frodo, for all we know, might have a connection to the aliens. He could be the solution.

Lupita Nyong’o as “Samira” and Djimon Hounsou as “Henri” in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.
Lupita Nyong’o as “Samira” and Djimon Hounsou as “Henri” in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.

Egyptians hold cats in high Esteem. It is in the form of the cat (Mau) that the great sun god Ra battles and defeats Apep, the monstrous snake who is the god of evil and chaos in the seventh chapter of the Egyptian Book of the Dead. The story by John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski, based on characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck has the unique distinction of being a classic among horror films.

Elaine Umuhire as “Zena” and Lupita Nyong’o as “Samira” in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.
Elaine Umuhire as “Zena” and Lupita Nyong’o as “Samira” in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.

“A Quiet Place: Day One,” directed by Sarnoski, continues to add thrills and chills in the franchise, minus the blood and gore so many horror films rely on for lack of imagination.

Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff also star in “Day One.”

Veteran, syndicated journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip – X: @thefilmstrip – Instagram: @thefilmstriptm

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: 2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Denied Bail Despite Wack 100’s Payment

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Stephen A. Smith on Trump-Biden debate: ‘Have Your Fears Now Been Confirmed?’ | VIDEO

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Documentaries

‘Tale of the Tape’ – New Hip Hop Film Features J Cole, Kdot, Big Sean + DJ Envy Dishes on Movie, Marriage & Car...

Los Angeles / SoCal

Is California’s New $20 p/hour Wage Law Behind Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closing in Pasadena? | VIDEO

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

Living

Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming