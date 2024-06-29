‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ is the Cat’s Meow – EUR Movie Review | WATCH Trailer

*Sorry, Lupita Nyong’o (Sam), but the thing everyone talked about after “A Quiet Place: Day One” was Frodo (Schnitzel and Nico), the cat. And that is not to say you didn’t deliver a fine, spot-on performance. Sam, suffering from a terminal illness, is suddenly thrown into an apocalyptic scenario. Everyone around her is striving to stay alive after New York City is invaded by killer aliens. In a city of eight million, “A Quiet Place: Day One” is centered around Sam, Eric (Joseph Quinn), and Frodo.

Quinn is no stranger to monsters. He had his share in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Frodo, the support cat, may have more than a medicinal purpose. It has never been explained in any of the three “Quiet Place” movies where the extraterrestrial monsters came from, or why they are here. Frodo, for all we know, might have a connection to the aliens. He could be the solution.

Egyptians hold cats in high Esteem. It is in the form of the cat (Mau) that the great sun god Ra battles and defeats Apep, the monstrous snake who is the god of evil and chaos in the seventh chapter of the Egyptian Book of the Dead. The story by John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski, based on characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck has the unique distinction of being a classic among horror films.

“A Quiet Place: Day One,” directed by Sarnoski, continues to add thrills and chills in the franchise, minus the blood and gore so many horror films rely on for lack of imagination.

Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff also star in “Day One.”

Veteran, syndicated journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip – X: @thefilmstrip – Instagram: @thefilmstriptm

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: 2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Denied Bail Despite Wack 100’s Payment