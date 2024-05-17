A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Drops New Album, Expands 2024 North America Tour with Additional Dates

*A Boogie Wit da Hoodie released a new studio album, Better Off Alone, today, with 21 tracks featuring Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Fridayy, Cash Cobain, and Mariah The Scientist.

According to a news release, the rapper is hitting the road for his 2024 Better Off Alone North America, making stops in Houston, Miami, and San Diego. He recently added new dates that go on sale next week.

The tour will feature special guests NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, and Byron Messia on select dates.

Tickets to the new dates will be available starting with a Citi presale. The general sale will be on Wednesday, May 22, at 10AM Local Time on ABoogieHBTL.com.

“Totaling over 21B career streams and amassing more than 50 RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications, the chart-topping global superstar, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has become one of the music industry’s biggest stars,” per the release.

BETTER OFF ALONE US/CANADA 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sun May 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*%#

Fri Jun 14 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre^&%#

Tue Jun 18 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center^%#

Thu Jun 20 — Boston, MA — TD Garden^&%#

Sat Jun 22 — Hartford, CT — Xfinity Theatre^&%#

Mon Jun 24 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden^&%#

Sat Jun 29 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena*

Tue Sep 10 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena&#

Wed Sep 11 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens&#

Thu Sep 12 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre&#

Sun Sep 15 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre&#

Tue Sep 17 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome&#

Wed Sep 18 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place&#

Fri Sep 20 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena&#

Mon Sep 23 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Wed Sep 25 — Portland, OR — Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Sat Sep 28 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Sep 30 — Inglewood, CA — YouTube Theater

Thu Oct 03 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Oct 04 — San Diego, CA — Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Mon Oct 07 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Tue Oct 08 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Oct 10 — Minneapolis, MN — Armory

Fri Oct 11 — Waukee, IA — Vibrant Music Hall

Sun Oct 13 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Oct 16 — Baltimore, MD — Pier Six Pavilion

Sat Oct 19 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Sun Oct 20 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 22 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

Wed Oct 23 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center

Thu Oct 24 — Miami, FL — FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park

*Not A Live Nation Date

^Already Onsale

& With NLE Choppa

% With Luh Tyler