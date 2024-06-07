50 Cent Responds to Backlash Over Controversy Photo with Rep. Lauren Boebert | VIDEO

*50 Cent and attorney Ben Crump made a visit to Capitol Hill to address lawmakers on bridging the wealth gap for Black entrepreneurs and advocating for increased representation in the luxury liquor industry.

During the trip, 50 Cent snapped a photo with Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, sparking backlash from his fans when he posted it on social media. Last year, the Republican lawmaker faced criticism after a video surfaced showing her vaping and engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior person with the person she was with during a musical performance of Beetlejuice at a Colorado theater, resulting in her being asked to leave.

“Wait, wait, guys I took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren,” 50 wrote in an Instagram post. “What did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done, my God!”

He added: “Hey I don’t have chlamydia by the way. LOL.”

“Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the White House look good,” 50 captioned their photo (see above).

In the comments, one IG user wrote “Wow, 50. First time in my life that I feel embarrassed for you.”

Another added, “Is “Sell-out” a requirement once you reach a certain economic status?”

A third wrote, “Welp, that’s another celebrity that I will never support again.”

As Vibe reports, Boebert addressed her meeting with 50 Cent.

“I was laughing, I was singing, having a fantastic time, was told to kinda settle it down a little bit, which I did, but then, my next slip up was taking a picture,” she said. “I was a little too eccentric […] I’m on the edge of a lot of things.”

Meanwhile, per USA Today, while addressing a Capitol Hill crowd, 50 Cent said representatives in Washington “…don’t agree on a lot of stuff, and so to get them to agree on seeing me was an accomplishment in itself.”

The superstar said he met “with both sides today, and it feels really good.”

Following his visit, 50 Cent said, “My experience here has been great. I went to talk to them about economic opportunities for everybody, and it’s really exciting. The response I got makes me feel that there’s bright days ahead of us.”

Crump praised 50 Cent (born Curtis Jackson) during his remarks to the crowd.

“Mr. Jackson is one of the most successful Black entrepreneurs in America,” Crump said, per The Hill. “We’re here today to talk about how he’s trying to knock down barriers of equal access and equal opportunity to have a seat at the table in all industries.”

