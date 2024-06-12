50 Cent EP’s Documentary About ‘TikTok Star Murders’ | Watch Trailer

*The new Peacock documentary TikTok Star Murders, delves into how the seemingly picture-perfect relationship between TikTok personality Ali Abulaban and his wife Ana turned deadly through private, never-before-aired cellphone footage and audio, per the news release.

From executive producer from EP Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the documentary traces the events leading up to the killing including the recent trial. Abulaban, who had close to 1 million TikTok followers, killed his wife and her alleged lover Barron in 2021. Last month, he was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder.

Abulaban is scheduled for sentencing June 28, If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

“Ali and Ana Abulaban have it all — great jobs, a beautiful young daughter, and the promise of stardom. A TikTok creator who gained popularity under the username JinnKid in late 2019, Ali is known for his viral Skyrim and Scarface comedic impressions, often featuring his beautiful wife, Ana,” a description of the documentary reads, per Oxygen.com. “To his fans, Ali is talented, funny, charismatic and has a picture-perfect relationship with the modelesque Ana. They seemingly have it all, but not everything online is as it seems.”

The synopsis continues, “Narcissism, addiction and crippling jealousy all play a role in Ali’s desire for control and fame, while Ana seeks independence and a happy life for her and her daughter. The relationship disintegrates, and in October of 2021, the abuse takes a deadly turn that leaves two people dead, and another facing a lifetime behind bars.”

The documentary features first-time interviews with close friends and family of the social media-famed couple, commentary from reporter Kelsey Christensen, who interviewed Ali upon his arrest, and insights from a clinical/forensic psychologist.

TikTok Star Murders is an unscripted title from 50 Cent and G-Unit Films & Television, Inc. in participation with Lusid Media.

The doc premieres June 25 on Peacock. Watch the trailer above.

