50 Cent Calls Out Skyrocketing Ice Cream Truck Prices: ‘What Happened to $1.25!’
By Ny MaGee
50 Cent
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson speaks onstage during the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ)

*50 Cent turned to social media to rant about the soaring price of ice cream.

The rapper/entrepreneur shared a photo on Instagram Monday showing the exorbitant prices of the frozen treats offered by an ice cream truck presumably in his neighborhood. The menu included items ranging from $4 to $5.

“I jumped out and went to an ice cream truck today and saw this 😳WTF ! 🤨what happened to $1.25 🤷🏽‍♂️ this can’t be right,” Fifty captioned the post

In the post’s comments, one person wrote, “Yup now think of that family who got 4 kids and the truck is stopping in the neighborhood….it’s daylight robbery.”

Another IG user added, “Having to bring a debit card to an ice cream truck is insane .” A third noted …  “That damn Biden inflation.”

50 Cent Calls Out Skyrocketing Ice Cream Truck Prices
50 Cent shares image of skyrocketing ice cream truck prices / Instagram @50cent

In 2022, 50 Cent reminisced about ice cream trucks in a post on social media. 

“I will never forget the excitement of the ice cream truck is coming growing up, but 🤷🏽‍♂️when there was no money that was the worst shit!” he wrote in a tweet. 

50 Cent isn’t the only one ranting about the high price of ice cream. Recently, a video of a British child’s complaints about ice cream prices went viral on TikTok.

Twins Marnie and Mylah Green, 8, are seen in the video along with the caption: “The cost of living [crisis] is really taking its toll on Marnie.”

Marnie slams an ice cream vendor for not accepting cash on his overpriced ice creams, charging £9 for two. In the video, she says: “So there’s an ice cream van selling two ice creams, with two chewing gums in it, for bloody £9…. nine quid!”

The child says the ice cream van on her street charges £1 or £2 for ice cream.

“He is going to get nowhere [with those prices],” Marnie said of the vendor. 

“And he only does bloody card and I was stood there with my cash. Bloody hell! That is well bad.”

The video, shared by the twins’ aunt Karis Lambert, has received over 19 million views.

Watch the clip below.

@karislambert Cost of living really taking its toll on marnie🤣 #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound – Karis Lambert

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: 50 Cent Alleges His Twitter Hacked in $300M Crypto Scam

