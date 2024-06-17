2024 Santa Fe Calligraphy 2.5L AWD – EUR Auto Review

*Last year I had the opportunity to drive the last version of the previous version of the Hyundai Santa Fe. But this new model, the 2024 Santa Fe Calligraphy 2.5L AWD, is really no comparison as it looks and feels like a whole new line! You may have seen it on the road this year, sporting a bulkier and boxier look. For me, it’s giving futuristic industrial adventurer. Let’s get into it.

Head turning look: I am absolutely in love with the new look and it really is setting a new standard on the road with its H-shaped LED lights, compared to last year’s version which sported thin, triangular headlights. The 2024 design continuity is on point with the H-look carried across the bumper in the front and in the back.

I also enjoy the two-tone style with the exterior cabin portion covered in black and the body covered in the color of choice with black accents around the vehicle, and blacked out wheels. The wrap-around blacked out cabin with extended passenger windows creates a sleeker and more modern design experience than the 2023 version which gives that classic family SUV feel with rounded edges, silver alloy wheels and a single color wrap.

Interior + Tech: The 2024’s interior design is an immediate glow-up from the previous Santa Fe, though last year’s was still giving drivers and passengers great style and comfort. By now, you know I love a great panoramic sunroof, which the 2024 version maintains this (I think necessary) feature. But the front cabin gets its own retracting sunroof, while passengers get to enjoy the expansive sky separately.

This is definitely a new feature for the 2024 Santa Fe.

The infotainment screen is certainly a noteworthy change in this version. The screen is one continuous curve from the driver’s left to the center of the dash. You almost feel like you’re in a futuristing movie, piloting some new futuristic craft. This looks makes sense! As a driver, you see everything, have full control of the experience and that exterior continuity theme resonates here. This is one of my favorite design features in the 2024 model.

Also up front, what’s new is this trending storage space right beneath the gear shift. I love this pocket of extra space because it’s a great spot to keep a purse or extra snacks. This might be a bit of a trade off as the storage inside of the center console isn’t too deep. But the big come up is the dual wireless charging pads plus the additional hard wire charging ports.

Speaking of charging ports, there’s plenty of USB-C hookups throughout the cabin, including in the third row. So no one is without power. Each row, including the front, can enjoy four cup holders each. Why would anyone need that many cup holders? I’m not sure but I love the options and storage spaces. The front passenger and first row back seat get to enjoy the comfort of electronic adjustable captains chairs. The wood grain continues through the back as well, giving everyone a little piece of lux.

Third Row Addition: The third row, which can comfortably seat two adults, is the major change within the cabin. The 2023 version offered tons of cargo space, but I was personally disappointed and wanted a third row. My wish was granted, but the cargo space is quite sparse with the third row up. In a scenario you’re picking up the family from the airport and every seat is filled, that cargo space is fitting maybe three soft carry-on bags and a neck pillow. But drivers can play with the seat configuration depending on their needs. With the additional row, the Santa Fe seats a total of 6 comfortably.

The drive: Immediately, I noticed how light and smooth the ride was. Many SUVs tend to drag and feel a bit heavier on the road. Though I felt secure and like the Santa Fe was handling every bump and curve in the road with ease, I never felt it drag. Equipped with the 2.5L engine, the vehicle’s get-up and go motion was on point and didn’t disappoint. Its 277 horsepower engine is stronger than last year’s 191. But we miss out on the better gas economy of 2023’s model. But, it is offered as a hybrid, giving 34mpg combined, in the same trim.

Overall, the new 2024 Santa Fe is definitely a showstopper and doesn’t disappoint. For its size, I appreciate the additional third row of seats, its great new features and technology.

2024 Santa Fe Calligraphy 2.5L AWD

MSRP:$50,375

MPG: 23 city/hwy combined

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: 2024 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD – EUR Auto Review