Friday, May 31, 2024
HomeLivingAutomotive
Automotive

2024 Genesis G70 AWD 2.5T Sedan Sports Prestige: A Smooth Lux Ride
By Brittney M. Walker
0
Genesis G70 - via Genesis
Genesis G70 – via Genesis

*It’s a sophisticated luxury brand with a sophisticated line of accessible vehicles. As this brand approaches 10 years on the market, it rivals more well-known brands out there, delivering a fleet of reliably comfortable, powerful vehicles. The Genesis G70 sedan has some great curb appeal rocking a sculpted look, a smooth ride, and packed full of power. Its fuel economy isn’t super appealing, however, giving drivers 20 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. Among the Genesis line-up, this vehicle is the smallest in the fleet of sports sedans – the fleet includes the G80 and G90. Let’s get into the details.  

Head turner: Driving this sedan might make a driver feel like everyone is staring. And they might be. The G70 certainly stands out with its signature Crest grille and awe-inspired curves. I had the chance to drive the version painted in the electric Kawah Blue, which popped in the sea of black, gray, and silver on the road. Plus, its quilted, light-colored interior made for a modern lux look and feel.

Smooth Drive: I’m not a huge fan of sedans lately, simply because I like to be a bit higher than other vehicles and to manage the pothole-riddled streets of New York. But the G70 made me forget this preference for a time. Maneuvering poorly maintained roads was a breeze, giving me and my passengers a pleasant ride throughout the city and beyond. It handled curves and sudden drive changes with the dexterity and control a sports vehicle should have. 

Space & Comfort: Driver and front passenger space and comfort were top-notch, with temperature-controlled seats and an accessible A/C touch panel. Heated rear seats also were a great surprise for rear passengers. However, the rear leg room and floor space were lacking, leaving me and my rear seat passengers with a bit of disappointment. The trunk space was surprisingly generous. 

Tech & Safety: I always appreciate a few charging options in any vehicle. Equipped with a wireless charging station and four USB ports, drivers and passengers can enjoy a ride as they charge and remain entertained. With many standard features like Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist and Parking Distance Warning – Forward & Reverse, I found the sensors to be ultra-sensitive. Often when no object was nearby, warnings would activate and become a bit annoying. Otherwise, I always felt safe and quite coddled with all of the great safety features, assists, and warnings. 

Genesis G70 - via Genesis
Genesis G70 – via Genesis

Learn more about the G70 and other models here

MSRP $43,600
MPG: 20 City / 28 Highway

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Remembers Ellenae Fairhurst – One of the First Black Female New Car Dealers (1943-2024)

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Luka Doncic/Dallas Mavericks Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves to Advance to the NBA Finals | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

Lawsuit

Eight Black Men Removed from American Airlines Flight Over Alleged ‘Offensive Body Odor’ Complaint – 3 File Lawsuit | WATCH

Entertainment

Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming