2024 Genesis G70 AWD 2.5T Sedan Sports Prestige: A Smooth Lux Ride

*It’s a sophisticated luxury brand with a sophisticated line of accessible vehicles. As this brand approaches 10 years on the market, it rivals more well-known brands out there, delivering a fleet of reliably comfortable, powerful vehicles. The Genesis G70 sedan has some great curb appeal rocking a sculpted look, a smooth ride, and packed full of power. Its fuel economy isn’t super appealing, however, giving drivers 20 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. Among the Genesis line-up, this vehicle is the smallest in the fleet of sports sedans – the fleet includes the G80 and G90. Let’s get into the details.

Head turner: Driving this sedan might make a driver feel like everyone is staring. And they might be. The G70 certainly stands out with its signature Crest grille and awe-inspired curves. I had the chance to drive the version painted in the electric Kawah Blue, which popped in the sea of black, gray, and silver on the road. Plus, its quilted, light-colored interior made for a modern lux look and feel.

Smooth Drive: I’m not a huge fan of sedans lately, simply because I like to be a bit higher than other vehicles and to manage the pothole-riddled streets of New York. But the G70 made me forget this preference for a time. Maneuvering poorly maintained roads was a breeze, giving me and my passengers a pleasant ride throughout the city and beyond. It handled curves and sudden drive changes with the dexterity and control a sports vehicle should have.

Space & Comfort: Driver and front passenger space and comfort were top-notch, with temperature-controlled seats and an accessible A/C touch panel. Heated rear seats also were a great surprise for rear passengers. However, the rear leg room and floor space were lacking, leaving me and my rear seat passengers with a bit of disappointment. The trunk space was surprisingly generous.

Tech & Safety: I always appreciate a few charging options in any vehicle. Equipped with a wireless charging station and four USB ports, drivers and passengers can enjoy a ride as they charge and remain entertained. With many standard features like Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist and Parking Distance Warning – Forward & Reverse, I found the sensors to be ultra-sensitive. Often when no object was nearby, warnings would activate and become a bit annoying. Otherwise, I always felt safe and quite coddled with all of the great safety features, assists, and warnings.

MSRP $43,600

MPG: 20 City / 28 Highway

