Thursday, May 30, 2024
HomeOther NewsSomeone You Should Know
Education

102 Yr-Old Sarah Simpkins & Granddaughter Graduate Together from Virginia College | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
0

*Sarah Simpkins has always dreamt of earning her college degree. At 102 years old, she decided there was no better time than the present to make that dream a reality. Her motivation to return to school was driven by a desire to inspire others: “So that I might inspire somebody else,” Simpkins said. “I returned to school. It was never out of my mind.”

The centenarian recently graduated from the Early Childhood Education program at Brightpoint Community College in Chester, Virginia. Simpkins thoroughly enjoyed the experience, particularly her in-person art classes held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Enjoying every step of it,” Simpkins shared. “Being with the other students.”

Despite her age, Simpkins found her coursework manageable. “When I go to do the homework, that’s easy,” she remarked confidently. “Piece of cake.”

Sarah Simpkins - screenshot
Sarah Simpkins – screenshot

Helping her in this journey is her granddaughter, Halimah Shepherd-Crawford, who is also enrolled at Brightpoint Community College. Shepherd-Crawford assists Simpkins with her homework, reports WWBT.

“I study the assignment, explain it to her, and then she gives me her answers,” Shepherd-Crawford said. “I’m her hands and eyes, but it’s her brain. She’s still super sharp.”

Shepherd-Crawford also graduated earlier this month with her grandmother, a milestone they were eagerly anticipating.

“It’s special because we both finished together, and both walked across the stage together,” Shepherd-Crawford said. “It made us work harder. And that was our motivation. We’re gonna do this together. We’re gonna finish together.”

Simpkins, who moved from Brooklyn, NY to Virginia at the age of 96 to live with her granddaughter, had once been a semi-professional bowler. Despite her 102 years, she maintains a youthful attitude: “It feels like 42,” she quipped when asked about her age, applying that same youthful mentality to her studies.

Sarah Simpkins - screenshot
Sarah Simpkins – screenshot

Her positive outlook and determination have made Simpkins a source of inspiration, particularly to her granddaughter.

“My grandmother’s just an inspiration,” Shepherd-Crawford said.

Thanks to Virginia’s Higher Education Act of 1974, Simpkins can take classes at no charge. The act allows seniors over 60 to pursue higher education either for credit or by auditing classes. This enabled Simpkins to resume her academic journey, one that she had put on hold at the age of 20 when she got pregnant and left Allen University in Columbia, SC.

“So I went on, and I got married,” Simpkins recounted. She focused on growing her family, and raising twelve children, yet never lost sight of her educational goals.

“It’s something that I had to do,” Simpkins reflected. “I’m very, very grateful that God has enabled me to do this.”

Sarah Simpkins - screenshot
Sarah Simpkins – screenshot

Her dedication paid off as she completed her first semester with an impressive 3.5 GPA.

“I wanted to do that just to prove to me that I can do it,” Simpkins asserted.

Sarah Simpkins’ remarkable journey is a testament to the fact that it’s never too late to pursue one’s dreams. Her story is an inspiration not only to her family but to anyone who believes in the power of perseverance and the importance of lifelong learning.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: The CA vs. Hate Statewide Anti-Hate Hotline … Controlling the Flow of Hate

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Reacts to Travis Scott and Tyga Brawl

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

Lawsuit

Eight Black Men Removed from American Airlines Flight Over Alleged ‘Offensive Body Odor’ Complaint – 3 File Lawsuit | WATCH

Entertainment

Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

Beef

Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming