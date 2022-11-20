Not Again! Trey Songz is Denying Accusation That He Beat Woman in NYC Bowling Alley

*Virginia singer Trey Songz has found himself back in trouble after a woman accused him of repeatedly punching her in the face and pulling her hair in an NYC bowling alley last month.

New York Police Department officials claim the alleged victim filed a police report in late October. In the alleged complaint, the woman cited the singer brutalizing her inside of a bowling alley bathroom. In addition to allegedly punching her in the face repeatedly, she claims the singer dragged her by her hair. She said she was taken to a hospital, where cops noted visible minor injuries.

Law enforcement officials claim the woman works at the bowling alley, but they aren’t clear as to what led to the alleged attack. Meanwhile, they are actively investigating the matter. Additionally, it has been reported that the singer is denying any truth to the woman’s claims.

This report follows previous incidents of the singer being sued for rape (which was dismissed due to statute of limitations), and other instances of alleged sexual impropriety — which to those claims, the singer says are all attempts to extort and shake him down — like this one, according to his legal rep, Mitchell Schuster.

Wait. Before you bounce, here’s what folks are saying about this issue:

scorpiogirl1984

Listening to his early music Rkelly influenced him and obviously in more ways than just singing

___antoniana

Too many allegations

audridomynailz

It’s alot going on with Trey

theladylove_

Ok trey we tired , it’s not us it’s you 🤷‍♀️

