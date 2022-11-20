Gen Z’s Top Business Heroes Are Rihanna and Beyoncé

*Gen Z has listed their most inspirational business heroes, with Rihanna and Beyoncé at the top. A poll of 2,000 young adults found they’re also inspired by the entrepreneurial exploits of David Beckham, Kylie Jenner, Elon Musk, and Ryan Reynolds.

These names are held in high esteem because they’re passionate about what they do (28 percent), have made a lot of money (28 percent), and challenge the norm (27 percent). While 48 percent look up to them as they’re ‘more relatable’ than traditional business moguls, such as Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos.

They feel their heroes are relatable because they are similar in age (36 percent), are active on social media (44 percent), and have shared their business journey from the start (42 percent).“Rihana knows how to dress fashionably, and she seems comfortable in everything she wears” a fan said

A picture of Beyoncé. Also most relatable person to GEN Zs. Photo VIA SWNS

The research was commissioned to celebrate NatWest’s ‘Backing Business’ campaign.The survey also found 44 percent consider themselves entrepreneurial, with more than half (54 percent) already having run or currently running their own business or side hustle. Health and beauty, social media, and food and drink are the most popular types of ventures among those who have started one.

And a further 64 percent want to run their own business in the future. Reasons for wanting to do so include wanting more control over their work/life balance (40 percent), the cost-of-living crisis (38 percent), and wanting to make a lot of money (37 percent). But the main concerns about starting a company are high start-up costs (46 percent), lack of business know-how (41 percent), and worries over the amount of competition (38 percent). “Beyonce’s feminism approach speaks to all strong women, she speaks to us and for us” one lady said in an interview

If they were to start a business, 31 percent would look to become an influencer, 26 percent would try selling items online, and 24 percent would make extra cash by baking or cooking. Although 18 percent of those, who would like to run their own venture in the future, admit they wouldn’t know where to start when it comes to starting a business.

As a result, 73 percent would like to see this topic taught as a core subject in school, according to the OnePoll figures.

TOP 30 MODERN BUSINESS ICONS AMONG YOUNG ADULTS POLLED

1. Rihanna

2. Beyoncé

3. Marcus Rashford

4. Molly-Mae Hague

5. David Beckham OBE

6. Kylie Jenner

7. Kim Kardashian

8. Elon Musk

9. Ryan Reynolds

in this picture, Beyoncé and Rihanna attend Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation. The 2 women most GEN Zs can relate with Photo by KEVIN MAZUR/ VIA GETTY IMAGE

10. KSI

11. Mark Zuckerberg

12. Michael Jordan

13. Joe Wicks MBE

14. Victoria Beckham OBE

15. Jeff Bezos

16. Zoe ‘Zoella’ Sugg

17. Jay-Z

18. Dr. Dre

19. Lebron James

20. Rio Ferdinand OBE

21. Steven Bartlett

22. Stella McCartney CBE

23. Pharrell Williams

24. Gary Neville

25. Grace Beverley

26. Alexa Chung

27. Virgil Abloh

28. Gwyneth Paltrow

29. Jonathan Van Ness

30. Jamal Edwards MBE

Edited by Christine Achieng Odera

