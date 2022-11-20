Sunday, November 20, 2022
HomeHolidaysChristmas
Christmas

Gabourey Sidibe Stars in Holiday Movie ‘All I Didn’t Want For Christmas’

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
0

Gabourey Sidibe - All I Didn't Want for Christmas (VH1)
Gabourey Sidibe – All I Didn’t Want for Christmas (VH1)

*VH1 has a movie titled “All I Didn’t Want For Christmas” coming this holiday, with Gabourey Sidibe in the lead role. Other cast members are Loretta Devine, Kel Mitchell, Karen Knox, Andrew Bushell, among others.

“All I Didn’t Want For Christmas” tells the story of Emily Harris (Sidibe), a woman who writes a letter to Santa in desperation when she realizes this Christmas is going to suck. She hopes to improve her life so that things might turn out well.

Then her wishes start to come true. As the saying goes, be careful what you pray for — it may come true.

In a statement about the movie, Sidibe said, “Finally, a feel-good holiday story for adults who hate feel-good holiday stories.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Democrats Poised to Pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi’s Successor | VIDEOs

Loretta Devine & Gabourey Sidibe - All I Didn't Want for Christmas
Loretta Devine & Gabourey Sidibe – All I Didn’t Want for Christmas (VH1)

Sidibe is best known for her role in Lee Daniels’ 2009 film “Precious” which earned her an Oscar nomination. Her other remarkable movie credits include “Antebellum” and “Top Five.”

For TV series, she plays in “Empire,” “Santa Inc.,” and “American Horror Story.”

“All I Didn’t Want For Christmas” is a project from MTV Entertainment Studios and Blue Ice Pictures. Trevor Rose, Josh Van Houdt, Marcia Lansdown, Donny Hugo Herran, and Janee Dabney serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. It is directed by Brittany Scott Smith from a script written by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone.

“All I Didn’t Want For Christmas” premieres Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.

Previous articleShe’s Right! Michelle Obama Says US ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Her Natural Black Hair | WATCH
Next articleHakeem Jeffries Says He Hasn’t Spoken ‘Recently’ with Kevin McCarthy | WATCH
Willy Mwanza Mwanza

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO