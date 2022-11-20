Gabourey Sidibe Stars in Holiday Movie ‘All I Didn’t Want For Christmas’

*VH1 has a movie titled “All I Didn’t Want For Christmas” coming this holiday, with Gabourey Sidibe in the lead role. Other cast members are Loretta Devine, Kel Mitchell, Karen Knox, Andrew Bushell, among others.

“All I Didn’t Want For Christmas” tells the story of Emily Harris (Sidibe), a woman who writes a letter to Santa in desperation when she realizes this Christmas is going to suck. She hopes to improve her life so that things might turn out well.

Then her wishes start to come true. As the saying goes, be careful what you pray for — it may come true.

In a statement about the movie, Sidibe said, “Finally, a feel-good holiday story for adults who hate feel-good holiday stories.”

Sidibe is best known for her role in Lee Daniels’ 2009 film “Precious” which earned her an Oscar nomination. Her other remarkable movie credits include “Antebellum” and “Top Five.”

For TV series, she plays in “Empire,” “Santa Inc.,” and “American Horror Story.”

“All I Didn’t Want For Christmas” is a project from MTV Entertainment Studios and Blue Ice Pictures. Trevor Rose, Josh Van Houdt, Marcia Lansdown, Donny Hugo Herran, and Janee Dabney serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. It is directed by Brittany Scott Smith from a script written by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone.

“All I Didn’t Want For Christmas” premieres Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.