Agape Christian Fellowship Honors Dr. Edward L. Haygood

*A retirement gala themed “The Man, The Ministry, The Legacy” was held Saturday, November 5th for retired Pastor Emeritus, Dr. Edward L. Haygood of Agape Christian Fellowship ministries in Los Angeles.

As a highly educated scholar, Dr. Haygood became an assistant pastor under Apostle Frederick K.C. Price at Crenshaw Christian Center from 1978 until his founding of Agape Christian Fellowship where he pastored (shepherded) for over 40 years.

Dr. Haygood received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Special Education in 1960 at San Jose State University. He furthered his studies and obtained a master’s degree in Health and Safety Education in 1971 from California Graduate School of Theology under the tutelage of professors including Dr. Charles Stanley, Dr. Adrian Rogers, Dr. Sidlow Baxter, Dr. J. Vernon McGee, and Dr. Abd-al-Malik whom Dr. Haygood often referred to in his sermons and teaching.

The event, held at the Ritz Carlton in Marina Del Rey, included a host of fellow clergymen and friends including Bishop Frank Stewart, Pastor John Whaley, Pastor Stephen Dyson, Bishop Ed Smith, and Pastor James Joseph. Special guest remarks were offered by Pastor Larry Weaver of Atherton Baptist Church who referred to Dr. Haygood as the “man, mentor, model and motivator” whose impact is far-reaching.

He said, “his investment in me has not been in vain.” Other clergymen echoed the same, acknowledging the knowledge and inspiration Dr. Haygood poured into their lives.

A special guest and mentee of Dr. Haygood, Pastor Shadrach Ofosuware, flew in from London, England and presented his mentor with a plaque. Resolutions and proclamations from California state and local officials were read by Renee Bizer.

With legendary singer Rondalis Tandy of The Van Dykes serving as emcee, the whole room was thrilled and moved by guest vocalist Sandra Mack who brought the house down with a segue of “How Great Thou Art” into “How Great Is Our God.” Special music provided by the fabulous G-Funk Squad, prompted Dr. Haygood to strut down the aisle as he was ushered in along with his beloved wife Shirley.

The event, spearheaded by Agape Board Member George Bowman and a faithful crew, was well-planned and well-coordinated. Bowman said of his team and to all attendees, “my heart is full…you are amazing people!”

In his closing remarks, the newly installed Senior Pastor of Agape, Willis Huffman, said in preparing a table according to Psalm 23:5: “I got two tables – the Lord Jesus, and the under-shepherd, Pastor Haygood.”

First published 11/17/2022. Authorized reprint Los Angeles Sentinel