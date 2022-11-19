Saturday, November 19, 2022
Shanquella Robinson’s Dad Believes She was Set Up – Death in Cabo No Accident | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Shanquella Robinson
Shanquella Robinson – its.quella_/instagram

*For days now we’ve been covering this story about a young woman who went on a trip to Cabo with her friends and ended up dead. Well, her father spoke with @tmz_tv about his daughter’s mysterious death and didn’t hold back about what he thinks really happened.

Shanquella Robinson, 25, was found dead in her room in Cabo. Her friends told her parents that Shanquella died from alcohol poisoning. Mexican authorities have reportedly informed that Shanquella died from blunt force trauma to her neck and spine. A video has since gone viral showing one of the women attacking Shanquella in the room.

Her dad, Bernard Robinson, spoke to the outlet about this sad situation and believes it was a setup.

He also spoke with NBC News and said, “That was my only child. I loved her and I can’t believe somebody would hurt her like that. My joy is gone. I can’t even be a grandfather. I can’t even walk her down the aisle. I can’t even hear her voice. … I will not let my daughter die in vain.”

Wait. There’s more … Here’s some reaction from social media

igobylu
This just broke my heart 🥺💔 they all need to be arrested now!!! No parent should ever have to see their child like that

iamsodeelishis
I too have daughters who aren’t fighters which breaks my heart to even imagine them being attacked in this way by people they trust…To imagine them embarrassed and afraid all while being filmed by your peers and praying on the inside that it stops only for it to end in death 🤦🏻‍♀️ it’s like every time I see this story posted I get more angry, more sad for the victim and her family and more concerned with letting my daughters go anywhere! This is one of the cruelest things I’ve seen occur from a fake friend circle. Just disgusting shameless and cruel! May they all see jail!

theglamuniversity
His only child! This was so senseless 😢 . I pray Quella gets Justice .

trayejaye
This just crushed me. 💔Lord please heal this man heart. 🙏🏽💙

