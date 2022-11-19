Saturday, November 19, 2022
Because of Snoop Dogg You Can Now Dress Your Dog Like the Rapper | WATCH

*(CNN) — Snoop Dogg is reaching out to new customers: actual dogs. The rapper and entrepreneur is expanding into pet fashion with Snoop Doggie Doggs, his new brand of pet accessories.

“If my dogs ain’t fresh I ain’t fresh,” Snoop said in a news release published on Thursday. “These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!”

The line is a collaboration between talent agency SMAC Entertainment and apparel brand Little Earth Productions.

Snoop Doggie Doggs includes clothes and accessories that are “reminiscent of Snoop’s most iconic looks,” says the release. Think a dog bowl rendered in shining gold and adorned with a real metal chain, or a stuffed dog toy in the shape of a marijuana joint with Snoop’s face on it. There are also canine t-shirts and jerseys emblazoned with the artist’s logo.

Snoop Dogg Pet Accessories
Snoop Dogg Pet Accessories (Snoop Doggie Doggs)

“Snoop Dogg was, without a question, the most fitting and amazing partner we could think of in the dog and pet space,” Rob Brandegee, the co-founder of Little Earth Productions, said in the release.

In addition to releasing 19 studio albums and receiving 20 Grammy nominations as a rapper, Snoop Dogg has also made a name for himself with unique investments and business deals. He’s worked on an animated kid series, released a gluten-free cereal called “Snoop Loopz,” and launched a wine label.

And the artist — who has a vocal advocate for cannabis — has also sold his own branded line of cannabis products.

Fisher Jack

