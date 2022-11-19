Just in Case … Black Twitter is Ready to Funeralize the App (Looks Like Elon’s Killing it) | WATCH

*Is Twitter coming to an end? That’s a question that many users have following all the chaos that’s been happening since Elon Musk’s takeover.

As we previously reported, Twitter offices shut down and hundreds of employees reportedly left following an ultimatum from Elon Musk on Wednesday. According to the Verge, the new CEO allegedly asked Twitter employees to either commit to an “extremely hardcore” culture at the company that involves “long hours at high intensity” or leave.

It was said that anyone who did not agree to stay on by 5 p.m. ET Thursday would reportedly receive three months of severance pay, The Washington Post reported. Hours before it came that time, hundreds of resignations rolled in, according to the New York Times. Twitter later announced in an email that it would close its offices and disable employee badge access until Monday.

The latest Twitter drama now adds to the list of problems due to the new changes made since Musk’s $44 billion takeover. As it was previously mentioned, this month, Musk slashed off half of the workforce, even top executives at the company. More chaos erupted after he implemented an $8 verification process for all users, causing massive confusion for others identifying authentic accounts for news outlets and public figures. As the work mess continues to spill online, Twitter users are bracing for impact and preparing to say goodbye. Now, you all know Black Twitter takes nothing seriously. Check out how they’ve been pre-planning the homegoing service for the app… if it ever goes down. 🙂

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tiffany Cross Threatened to ‘Take down’ MSNBC Before Firing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait. There’s more … Here are some reactions:

mstinab_

I’m in tears why are we like this 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I love it

moniqueerashon

I enjoyed every slide. Y’all are hilarious 😂

arkasis

The Will Smith fainting one gets me every time lolol

itsyoungjas

LATTO PRAISE AND WORSHIP HAS ME HOWLING

mhizspears

There is nothing like black twitter,yall tripping ,twitter owner is a white man ,yall folks out here sleeping in icebox and Lamborghini stores

Now, all we need is YOUR input. So, just scroll down a lil’ bit and tell the world just what is on YOUR mind!