Black TikToker (Clarke Peoples) Goes from $250 for First Brand Deal to $200K in Five Months!

*A Columbia University student recently showed the world just how TikTok changed her financial situation for the better. Clarke Peoples, a content creator, disclosed that she initially worked for a startup and interning jewelry company as she also took classes and studied. But things changed for the better after her first viral TikTok.

In May 2021, she posted her first real-life video that got many people asking how she could afford such a luxurious living in NYC. From there, she soon secured her first brand deal for $250. Almost a year later, Peoples now partners with big brands such as Walmart, JCPenny, and DSW.

Peoples is a full-time student, but that hasn’t stopped her from being a full-time influencer raking in six figures; she has made around $200,000 in the past five months!

“Although this is my new life, it all still feels a bit unreal,” Peoples said, according to the outlet. “I don’t come from money, so it’s still hard to wrap my head around the financial freedom and comfort I have now.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Democrats Poised to Pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi’s Successor | VIDEOs

She has also disclosed that she was initially reluctant and afraid about the idea of being managed by an agency. But she now admits her decision to sign with Digital Brand Architects marked her starting point as a successful influencer.

“Having an agency backing me and sifting through 20-page contracts has helped me tremendously as a creator,” she explained.

Before she started making big money, Peoples had to work harder to get enough scholarships to attend the university.

She is currently a senior pursuing a degree in American Studies. She hopes to graduate in 2023 and then take to law school.