Tiarah Williams, Young Hi-Way, TariaJaybre Announced as Winners of Los Angeles’ ULMII Competition

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Tiarah Williams, Young Hi-Way and TairaJaybre, winners of the 23rd Los Angeles ULMII National Talent Competition.
Tiarah Williams, Young Hi-Way and TairaJaybre, winners of the 23rd Los Angeles ULMII National Talent Competition. / (photos supplied)

*The winners of the 23rd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference’s National Talent Competition was announced, which includes dancer Tiarah Williams for “ULMII Best Dancer” (Washington, DC), rapper Young Hi-Way for “ULMII Best Songwriter” (Texas), and Gospel vocalist TariaJaybre for “ULMII Best Singer” (Iowa).

The ULMII Entertainment Conference was held again this year via Zoom, hosted by SAG/AFTRA actors/comedians Doresa Harvey (Battlestage Plays) and Stamaur Mitchell (Fox Sport’s Spencer vs Garcia) offering a Q&A session with the panelists, a professional showcase of talent and its legendary national talent competition credited for launching the careers of Grammy-winning Miguel (“Adorn”), actress Naturi Naughten (STARZ’s drama “Power”), actor/dancer Roshon Feagan (Disney, “Dancing with the Stars”) and music producers/songwriters The Featherstones (Dru Hill, Chris Brown).

The panelists, who also judged the competition, included actress/professionally trained dancer Marita de Lara (General Hospital, Hawaii Five-0); artist manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); opera singer Cheryl Warfield (MoreOpera.com); singer/actor/model Calvin D. Tucker, Jr. (Wonder Woman 1984); multi-award-winning actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (ImaginationLunchbox.com), and Reggae singer/songwriter/guitarist Hezron Clarke (Tad Records).

Tad Records, along with Soul Survivor Records, Dagga Records and VP Records sponsored the Professional Showcase. The professional showcase offered performances by panelist Hezron Clarke from Jamaica (Reggae), Kalico di King from Canada (Dancehall), Calvin D. Tucker, Jr. from Maryland (Inspirational), and King Cosmos from Trinidad (Calypso).

Uplifting Minds II Entertainment Conference Award.

VLF Media and Promotions sponsored the National Talent Competition where Tiarah Williams won best dancer which includes a scholarship to the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, 10-year-old rapper Young Hi-way (Jayden Everitt) won best songwriter for his performance of his single “Slide”, and Gospel singer TariaJaybre (Taria Mills) won best vocalist. Aside from the 2022 ULMII Award the winners can take advantage of over $7,500 in products and services sponsored by LawyersRock.com, TheGardnerLawGroup.com, ImaginationLunchbox.com, ThePulseofEntertainment.com/FreelanceAssociates.html, MoreOpera.com, Superstar Entertainment, Wordsmith Music, Dust Dem AFF Productions, and Blaze4GloryMusicGroup.com. The 2022 Baltimore ULMII winner Kah’Ni Myers-Rich (acting) returned to repeat her winning monologue, as well as Adiah Ford (vocals) who performed her winning selection.

In 2023 the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference returns to Baltimore on Saturday, April 15th and to Los Angeles on Saturday, November 11th so save the dates and stay logged into

www.UpliftingMinds2.com.

Dr. Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

