SZA Regrets Performing on SNL as Grandmother Was Dying

*SZA is set to return to “Saturday Night Live” next month as the musical guest with host KeKe Palmer. The singer last performed on the sketch comedy series with DJ Khaled back in 2019 — a move she now regrets.

In an interview with Billboard, SZA,33, recounts how her maternal grandmother, Norma, was dying while the artist was in New York for her SNL gig.

“I wish I went to spend time with her. She was catching a medical jet from St. Louis to New Jersey because she spent the rest of her days at my parents’ house; she passed at my mom’s house [in June],” the Grammy Award winner shared.

“That last week when she was really ill, I went to go perform with DJ Khaled, who I love, at SNL… And in hindsight, that was so dumb,” she confessed. “I just wish I spent those last moments with her at home. That was a hard lesson. Like, ‘Great, I perform for a minute and 30 seconds on SNL and I lost my grandma for the rest of my life.'”

She went on to reveal that her paternal grandmother is currently suffering from Alzheimers as SZA works on her sophomore album “S.O.S”. The project is set to drop in December and comes five years after the release of her acclaimed debut album “Ctrl,” which paid tribute to Norma.

“I have an album to turn in at the end of the month, but will that actually matter by the time I get back to New Jersey and my grandma doesn’t remember me? I don’t know,” SZA explained to Billboard. “And whose fault would that be? Mine. It’s not y’all fault for having me here — it’s my choice. And those are the things I’m grappling with.”

The R&B songstress will return to SNL on Dec. 3 when Keke Palmer makes her hosting debut. SZA shared the news on her social media, “Can’t believe this is happening lmao,” she wrote, PEOPLE reports.

“I plan on acting a f—— fool. See you soon, New York,” she added.