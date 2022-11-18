Finally! Look for Kyrie Irving to Return to NBA Action This Weekend | VIDEO

*Kyrie Irving is near the finish line of completing the process needed to rejoin the Brooklyn Nets. As previously reported, Irving faced backlash for sharing a link to the film “Hebrews To Negros: Wake Up Black America” with his four million Twitter followers.

The movie is accused of spewing several “Jewish stereotypes and antisemitic tropes.” Although he received a negative response from fans, the championship basketball player initially defended his decision to share the post, claiming he respects all people and isn’t “here to be divisive.”

After facing more serious repercussions he did eventually offer an apology. However, he was still temporarily suspended from his team for promoting the film.

According to sources, the All-Star guard could be returning to the Brooklyn Nets as soon as Sunday (Nov. 20) to play against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Barclays Center. Kyrie Irving will be missing his eighth consecutive game today (Nov. 17) but is reportedly closing in on the end of his suspension after two weeks.

On Wednesday night (Nov. 16) Tamika Tremaglio, the National Basketball Players Association executive director, who has worked closely with Irving, said:

“Kyrie is continuing his journey of dialogue and education. He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding. He plans to continue this journey well into the future to ensure that his words and actions align with his pursuit of truth and knowledge.”

The 30-year-old faced a consequence of a minimum five-game suspension without pay after he was asked to apologize and initially declined. The Nets demanded that Irving complete six actions before returning to the team, which includes; apologizing and condemning the movie, a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes, sensitivity training, antisemitic training, meeting with ADL and Jewish leaders.