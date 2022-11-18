Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Basketball

Finally! Look for Kyrie Irving to Return to NBA Action This Weekend | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*Kyrie Irving is near the finish line of completing the process needed to rejoin the Brooklyn Nets. As previously reported, Irving faced backlash for sharing a link to the film “Hebrews To Negros: Wake Up Black America” with his four million Twitter followers.

The movie is accused of spewing several “Jewish stereotypes and antisemitic tropes.” Although he received a negative response from fans, the championship basketball player initially defended his decision to share the post, claiming he respects all people and isn’t “here to be divisive.”

After facing more serious repercussions he did eventually offer an apology. However, he was still temporarily suspended from his team for promoting the film.

According to sources, the All-Star guard could be returning to the Brooklyn Nets as soon as Sunday (Nov. 20) to play against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Barclays Center. Kyrie Irving will be missing his eighth consecutive game today (Nov. 17) but is reportedly closing in on the end of his suspension after two weeks.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the ‘Love Language’ She Uses with Husband

On Wednesday night (Nov. 16) Tamika Tremaglio, the National Basketball Players Association executive director, who has worked closely with Irving, said:

“Kyrie is continuing his journey of dialogue and education. He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding. He plans to continue this journey well into the future to ensure that his words and actions align with his pursuit of truth and knowledge.”

The 30-year-old faced a consequence of a minimum five-game suspension without pay after he was asked to apologize and initially declined. The Nets demanded that Irving complete six actions before returning to the team, which includes; apologizing and condemning the movie, a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes, sensitivity training, antisemitic training, meeting with ADL and Jewish leaders.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleGigantic Floating Turtle Looking City Could Become the World’s Largest Boat | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO