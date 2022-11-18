Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Puts ‘Miss Celie Curse’ on Critics of Her Marriage | Video

*Derrick Jaxn’ wife, Da’Naia Jackson, has a firey message for critics of her marriage to the cheating relationship guru.

“May your husbands and wives become widows. Let your children become fatherless,” Da’Naia says in a 42-second-long clip that has surfaced on the Internet, as reported by MadameNoire.

In the clip, Da’Naia slams internet trolls and naysayers who spread malicious lies about her and her three-year marriage with the relationship coach. Jaxn gained internet fame after giving romance advice to Christian men online. But then his infidelities made headlines in 2021 when a woman named Candice De Medeiros claimed they had an affair.

Da’Naia appeared in a video with the Georgia native who admitted to cheating on his wife.

READ MORE: Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

This nigga had to get caught cheating again! She done lost her ENTIRE fuckin mind! pic.twitter.com/STALtrNQR4 — Whiskey Hoochiha 6th Hokage of Fupa (@MajorPaynEX) November 14, 2022

“The truth is Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage,” Derrick said in the video. “All of it falls under the category of cheating, affairs, stepping out.”

Da’Naia said at the time that she “made peace” with her hubby cheating. But now many social media users are wondering if he is back at it because of her recent reaction to the keyboard warriors who continue to attack her family.

“Let your seeds become vagabonds on the earth,” Da’Naia says in the short clip above. “Let the words of your mouth and the words of your hands be returned back to you. Let it go down your throat and choke you slowly until your days become few on the earth.”

She adds: “The word of God says touch, not my anointed, and do my profits no harm. You’ve been warned.”

Social media wasted no time responding to the video. “Derrick Jaxn’s wife has officially lost her f**kin mind!” wrote one Twitter user, per MadameNoire. Another added “Did she really just put the Miss Celie curse on everybody?! Wheeew Chile, mental health matters.”