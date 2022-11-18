Friday, November 18, 2022
Congressional Black Caucus Chair Honors House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi & Congressional Black Caucus – Getty

*WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03) and members of the Congressional Black Caucus released the following statement:

“Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi’s unparalleled legacy of excellence, service and dedication will be a model of effective leadership for generations to come. As the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives, she has led the House in passing some of the most impactful legislation of our lifetime, including the Affordable Care Act, the American Rescue Plan, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Under her leadership, the Congressional Black Caucus has remained a central part of the decision-making process on the issues that impact the more than 18 million Black Americans and 80 million Americans we represent.

“She has proven time and time again that she understands our nation is only as strong as those who dare to dream and work to inspire. As her time as Speaker comes to a close, we honor her historic, transformative leadership. Madam Speaker, we speak the two most powerful words one can utter: Thank you.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Democrats Poised to Pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi’s Successor | VIDEOs

