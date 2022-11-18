Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the ‘Love Language’ She Uses with Husband

*Adrienne Banfield-Norris is opening up about the “love language” she uses with her husband of six years.

“Mine is touch,” the 69-year-old mother of Jada Pinkett Smith revealed at this weekend’s 5th Annual Black Love Summit in Los Angels, PEOPLE reports.

“I like the physical but I do admit that quality time is starting to take over. Especially since the distance I go say words of affirmation. I feel like the affirmations are his… Cause’ that’s what I would say, ‘I need you to touch my body,’ “Banfield-Norris added.

“I would say too that when you’re talking about being creative, forget that you really have to be in communication with your partner,” Banfield-Norris shared. “And sometimes, sex can be the most difficult, challenging thing to talk about. ‘Cause it just feels awkward. I mean, I love my husband, I feel like I can talk to him about anything. But when it comes to sex, it still seems a little awkward. And don’t forget about toys — they’re very helpful.”

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Celebrates 31 Years of Sobriety

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrienne Banfield Norris (@gammynorris)

Banfield-Norris went on to explain that her husband makes her feel like a partner, unlike the men she was previously married to.

“I think what I learned about myself was that I’m good enough, I’m good enough as I am and I’ve been married, this is my fourth marriage and none of my marriage has made me feel that way,” she said. “But Rodney makes me feel that way.”

During a past episode of the “Red Table Talk,” the Facebook Watch series that she hosts with Jada and granddaughter Willow Smith, Banfield-Norris unpacked her experience with a past marriage and the “romantic heartbreak” she has endured.

“This one particular failure in one of my marriages is that I really built up in my head that this was my one true love and I’ll never love like this again,” Banfield-Norris said. “It wasn’t a divorce that I wanted, but at the end of the day, when you really, really look at the relationship honestly, it’s like, ‘This one’s going nowhere but to divorce.'”

Banfield-Norris was allegedly pregnant with Jada when she divorced her father Robsol Pinkett Jr.