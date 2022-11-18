Friday, November 18, 2022
Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the ‘Love Language’ She Uses with Husband

By Ny MaGee
Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Adrienne Banfield-Norris speaks onstage during the EBONY Power 100 Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on October 23, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA)

*Adrienne Banfield-Norris is opening up about the “love language” she uses with her husband of six years.

“Mine is touch,” the 69-year-old mother of Jada Pinkett Smith revealed at this weekend’s 5th Annual Black Love Summit in Los Angels, PEOPLE reports. 

“I like the physical but I do admit that quality time is starting to take over. Especially since the distance I go say words of affirmation. I feel like the affirmations are his… Cause’ that’s what I would say, ‘I need you to touch my body,’ “Banfield-Norris added.

“I would say too that when you’re talking about being creative, forget that you really have to be in communication with your partner,” Banfield-Norris shared. “And sometimes, sex can be the most difficult, challenging thing to talk about. ‘Cause it just feels awkward. I mean, I love my husband, I feel like I can talk to him about anything. But when it comes to sex, it still seems a little awkward. And don’t forget about toys — they’re very helpful.”

Banfield-Norris went on to explain that her husband makes her feel like a partner, unlike the men she was previously married to. 

“I think what I learned about myself was that I’m good enough, I’m good enough as I am and I’ve been married, this is my fourth marriage and none of my marriage has made me feel that way,” she said. “But Rodney makes me feel that way.”

During a past episode of the “Red Table Talk,” the Facebook Watch series that she hosts with Jada and granddaughter Willow Smith, Banfield-Norris unpacked her experience with a past marriage and the “romantic heartbreak” she has endured. 

“This one particular failure in one of my marriages is that I really built up in my head that this was my one true love and I’ll never love like this again,” Banfield-Norris said. “It wasn’t a divorce that I wanted, but at the end of the day, when you really, really look at the relationship honestly, it’s like, ‘This one’s going nowhere but to divorce.'”

Banfield-Norris was allegedly pregnant with Jada when she divorced her father Robsol Pinkett Jr.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

