The Truth? Tiffany Cross Fired for Spending Over $100K of MSNBC Funds on Personal Travel

Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was given the boot earlier this month and it appears it was because she was on her city girl ish!

According to The New York Post, her weekend show “The Cross Connection” was abruptly canceled earlier this month when MSNBC decided not to renew her contract. While many assumed it was due to her speaking vulgarities on-air, an insider learned that it may have been her spending habits that got her the boot!

Per the report, “she also had been under fire for racking up as much as $100,000 in expenses for five-star hotel stays.” Though only at MSNBC for two years, she took trips to Los Angeles and the Super Bowl, calling them “work trips.” Her Oscars’ trip in which she stayed at the Beverly Wilshire on Rodeo Drive for an “extended stay,” raised eyebrows, according to a source.

“She’s staying at a hotel NBC’s execs don’t stay at,” the source said. This particular hotel charges more than $1,000 a night for a basic room. “She mistook working in television news for being a celebrity,” the source added. “She was making north of $200,000 and she acted like she made $5 million.”

The NY Post article also says Cross characterized CNN’s Van Jones, ESPN anchor Sage Steele and former MSNBC anchor Carlos Watson as black journalists who “are not necessarily black voices.”

“I see my colleagues dilute themselves, water down their points, go out of their way to make white folks comfortable because they think somehow that it is going to win them some prize,” Cross said in an after-show video with political commentators Jason Johnson and Roland Martin posted to her Instagram, without naming names.

The article goes on to reveal that the network’s “standards team” and Jones sat down with Cross multiple times warning her to refrain from “name calling” and use of “vulgar,” “lewd” language. They didn’t have a problem with Cross’ message. It was her delivery, according to a source.

It was her crass comments about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas that put her on a fast track to be booted. It was on her Oct. 15 show that she called him “Justice Pubic Hair on My Coke Can.” A source told the Post that was basically the beginning of the end.

