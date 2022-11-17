The Season is Changing but Extreme Drought is Here to Stay: Five Water-Saving Reminders for Fall

*The fall season officially began on September 22 and Californians may begin to see cooler temperatures.

But it’s important to remember that California is still experiencing extreme drought and the need to conserve water remains a top priority even though the season is changing.

Save Our Water is encouraging everyone to continue cutting back on water waste as our communities continue to adapt to drought as a lasting reality. Climate change is causing extreme weather and making the drought a long-term crisis.

“As Californians recover from the extreme heatwave that marked the unofficial end of summer, we are reminded that despite the seasons changing, California’s climate is continuing to grow hotter and drier,” said Margaret Mohr, deputy director of communications of the California Department of Water Resources. “Our hydrologists are expecting an extremely dry fall and all Californians can help make a difference on even the smallest conservation efforts to help save water for our future.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Hair-straightening Chemical Products Linked to Increased Uterine Cancer Risk in New Study | WATCH

To help residents do their part this season, below are five Fall water saving tips you and your family can do now:

Fall is the ideal time in California to plant drought-resilient plants and trees. Using drought-resistant plants and trees can save 30–60 gallons per 1000 sq. ft. each time. Rain is a welcomed change, but drier-than-normal conditions are likely here to stay this fall and winter. Turn off sprinklers and other irrigation systems when rain is in the weather forecast. Use a broom to clean up the yard versus a hose. When using a broom to clean

outdoor areas, you can save six gallons of water every minute.

Fix leaks and adjust sprinkler heads to avoid watering sidewalks, which can save 12–15 gallons each time you water. A leak about as small as the tip of a ballpoint pen can waste about 6,300 gallons of water per month. Continue to take showers that are five minutes or less. It could save up to 12.5 gallons of water per shower.

For more tips and resources about water conservation and changes you can make to help fight the drought, please visit saveourwater.com.

About Save Our Water: Save Our Water is California’s statewide water conservation program. Started in 2009 by the California Department of Water Resources, Save Our Water’s goal is to make water conservation a daily habit among Californians. The program reaches millions of Californians each year through partnerships with local water agencies and other community-based organizations, social marketing efforts, paid and earned media and event sponsorships. Please visit SaveOurWater.com and follow @saveourwater on Twitter and @SaveOurWaterCA on Facebook.

Source: Chanel Maryland | chanelmaryland@lagrant.com