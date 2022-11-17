Thursday, November 17, 2022
Social Heat

Peter Rosenberg Apologizes to Kelly Rowland for Beyoncé Second Fiddle Questions | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Peter Rosenberg - Kelly Rowland (Getty)
*Hot 97 radio host Peter Rosenberg found himself in the hot seat on Wednesday for asking superstar Kelly Rowland a very unnecessary question. Kelly appeared on the show to promote her new film “Fantasy Football” with Marsai Martin.

While there, Rosenberg told her that “she’s had an interesting run” while mentioning how impressed he was with her for playing “second to Beyonce…” which he also referred to as “the brightest light.” Now, the former Destiny Childs star shared a great response, simply reminding Rosenberg that she and Beyonce “both shine.”

Although Kelly responded with grace and class, her fans had to check him. One fan said, “I want hosts to find another angle when interviewing Kelly Rowland. We’ve witnessed the ‘second fiddle to Beyoncé’ storyline for decades and it’s honestly redundant and highlights a lack of creativity when approaching interviews with someone over 20 years deep into their career.”

Another added, “Kelly Rowland is SO much more than her association with Beyoncé. It’s very irritating like she hasn’t had an ENTIRE SUCCESSFUL ACTIVE career. Like she hasn’t broken records?! Her experience within itself is a story. It’s pathetic on the interviewer’s part.” A third said, “Asking Kelly Rowland about Bey during a Kelly Rowland interview STILL.. in 2022?” Rosenberg clearly caught wind of the tweets and said he has apologized to Kelly and regrets his question.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: NBA Executives, Players Defend Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Accusations

Wait. There’s more … Let’s see what folks on social media are saying about the situation:

misschinky1
Both ladies are great in their own right. Kelly is my fav and I feel bad that she’s always compared to Bey. I feel for her.

shimmeeshaiworld
He dropped her a line to “apologize for how it came off.” He did not apologize 🙄

Kelly Rowland attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Aug. 9, 2019 - Source: Getty Images North America)
babyb0iblu
Kelly is always so classy. She handled it perfectly.

thequeenleesh
Which black journalists have apologized for asking her the same questions ???

tcarter88
This is why Beyoncé doesn’t do interviews! How do you work in this industry and ask redundant, amateur questions like this!? How many times are y’all going to ask her about Beyoncé!? (from one of Beyoncé BIGGEST fans) She just put out a movie on Netflix last month, she has multiple other movies coming up, she has several holiday movies on lifetime that’s become staple every holiday season. SHES A MUSICIAN, how about asking her about new music!!🙄

OK, so what are YOUR thoughts? Scroll down a lil’ taste and tell the world what’s on YOUR mind.

Fisher Jack

