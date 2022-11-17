Thursday, November 17, 2022
Rapper Bhad Bhabie Accused of ‘Blackfishing’ Again

By Ny MaGee
Bhad Bhabie - blackfishing
Bhad Bhabie / Instagram

*Rapper Bhad Bhabie has been accused of “blackfishing” again after sharing a clip in which she appears to have darker skin. 

The hip-hop community made Bhabie a star after she appeared on the Dr. Phil show in 2016 for an episode titled “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime.” Now she makes millions posing in skimpy bikinis on the adults-only subscription platform OnlyFans.

In the video posted Sunday in an Instagram Story, the 19-year-old rapper, born Danielle Bregoli, switched up her usual brunette locks for a blonde wig and she accessorized with plump lips and a darkish skin tone.

Many social media users accused her of “blackfishing” — this is when non-Black folks use makeup, visual effects, and cosmetic surgery to appear Black or mixed race,” per Newsweek. The term “blackfishing” was coined by hip-hop journalist Wanna Thompson in 2018.

READ MORE: Iggy Azalea Claps Back at ‘Blackfishing’ Criticism: ‘Same Shade I’ve Worn for Years’ [VIDEO]

“Is this not Bhad Bhabie blackfishing?” one Twitter user said about the clip. “Thought I was looking at a Black woman on my timeline.”

“This was her last month,” tweeted another person who shared a photo of Bhabie with noticeably paler skin during her appearance at Oxford University.

Several Twitter users pointed to a video from 2020 in which Bhabie defends herself against blackfishing accusations. 

“Y’all just want to hate me, no matter what I do,” she said in the video, as reported by Newsweek. “I f****** get my makeup done, now I’m Black! Get the f*** out of here… That’s the makeup light. It’s supposed to—I guess it’s not supposed to—but it just made me look darker… Y’all are stupid as f***.

“If I wanted to be f****** Black, you would hear me talking about, ‘I’m Black. I’m Black.’ I would be saying the n-word, I would be doing s*** Black people do… Who wants to be Black!? I don’t understand that. I just can’t comprehend it.”

She added: “I can’t help that I act a little bit ‘hood,’ or if I act what y’all would say is ‘more Black.’ I’m sorry, that’s the type of people I grew up around,” she said. “Y’all say that I ‘try to be Black’ because maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan.”

After facing backlash for saying “Who wants to be Black!?, Bhabie issued an apology on Instagram.

“I apologize to anyone who was offended by what I said. It was not meant how it was taken,” she posted. 

“I would like for y’all to understand that I didn’t mean it in a bad way I was saying it like, ‘Who are you talking about?’ Not meaning it’s bad to [be] that. Please don’t twist my words. I truly never meant to offend anyone,” she continued. 

“This is the last time I will defend myself on this topic yall can’t twist what ever you want but I know what I truly mean,” Bhabie said. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

