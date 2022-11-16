Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Tupac’s Stepfather Granted Parole After More Than 35 Years in Prison

By Ny MaGee
Mutulu Shakur jailhouse interview
Mutulu Shakur / YouTube screesnhot

*Tupac Shakur’s stepfather Mutulu Shakur is set to be released from prison after more than 35 years behind bars. 

Mutulu, 72, will be released on parole on Dec. 16, and NBC News reports that he will spend his final days with family as he has several health issues. Mutulu is currently held at a federal medical center in Kentucky that houses incarcerated people who require medical care. According to reports, Shakur has blood cancer, stage-3 multiple myeloma which affects the bones and kidneys.

Shakur has been imprisoned since the late 80s, after being convicted of leading a group of revolutionaries to carry out a string of armed robberies in New York and Connecticut, leading to the deaths of three people. Shakur was convicted in 1988 but in October, the U.S. Parole Commission granted a request to release him. 

“There are a lot of tears of joy,” Jomo Muhammad, an organizer with the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement, who has been working to free Shakur, said of the decision. “There’s still disbelief because we were steadying ourselves for another denial. Now folks are excited about being able to reunite Mutulu with his family. We were crying together. It’s a long time overdue.”

OTHER NEWS: Bobby Brown Claims Whitney Houston Cheated on Him with Tupac

Over the years, Mutulu has been denied release several times. His supporters have long argued that his arrest and lengthy imprisonment were due to authorities wanting to make an example of the activist and holistic health care advocate.

Authorities noted the severity of his crimes for denying parole and because “his health had not deteriorated enough to warrant release,” NBC News writes.

However, Commission officials told Shakur in October, “We now find your medical condition renders you so infirm of mind and body that you are no longer physically capable of committing any Federal, State, or local crime.”

Shakur will be monitored for up to four months following his release, according to the report. 

“He was not exonerated. He was given medical parole, which means he could still be snatched back from us,” Muhammad said. “His release doesn’t end his cancer. We’re preparing for him to come home, and we have to figure out transportation because his condition has deteriorated so much that he can’t fly commercial. He’s been able to make it longer than what the doctors have given him, but he still has cancer and he’s still dying.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

