Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNews
News

Trevor Noah Announces 2023 Comedy Tour

By Ny MaGee
0

trevor noah
Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

*Trevor Noah is set to hit the road next year for a comedy tour that will kick off after he exits “The Daily Show.”

Noah’s “Off The Record Tour” beings on January 20, 2023, at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, The Blast reports. He is taking the tour around the world with stops in Austin, New Orleans, and New York.  The international dates have not yet been announced.

Noah’s “Off The Record Tour” will reportedly end with a four-night run in San Francisco, California at The Masonic, from November 30 to December 3.

Tickets for the U.S.tour dates go on sale at LiveNation.com on November 18 at 11 AM local time. Noah took to his Instagram account to share signup details for a presale code via his website.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Announces Exit from ‘The Daily Show’ After 7 Years | Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah)

Noah will end his 7-year run on “The Daily Show” on December 8. He announced his exit in September, telling fans and viewers in a video statement: “There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years,” said Noah on last night’s episode, PEOPLE reports.

“It’s been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it’s been,” he continued.

“It’s something that I never expected, and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic,” said Noah. “And I realized that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly.”

Craig Kilborn served as the original host of “The Daily Show” when it premiered in 1996. Jon Stewart took over from 1999 to 2015 and then Noah became the host. 

Noah’s replacement has not yet been annoucned. The show is expected to use rotating guest celebrities until a permanent host is named.

Meanwhile, Noah’s new comedy special, “I Wish You Would,” debuts November 22 on Netflix.

Previous articleThe Dir. of Will Smith’s New Movie Hopes Audiences Can Get Past Infamous Oscars Slap | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO