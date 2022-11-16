Trevor Noah Announces 2023 Comedy Tour

*Trevor Noah is set to hit the road next year for a comedy tour that will kick off after he exits “The Daily Show.”

Noah’s “Off The Record Tour” beings on January 20, 2023, at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, The Blast reports. He is taking the tour around the world with stops in Austin, New Orleans, and New York. The international dates have not yet been announced.

Noah’s “Off The Record Tour” will reportedly end with a four-night run in San Francisco, California at The Masonic, from November 30 to December 3.

Tickets for the U.S.tour dates go on sale at LiveNation.com on November 18 at 11 AM local time. Noah took to his Instagram account to share signup details for a presale code via his website.

Noah will end his 7-year run on “The Daily Show” on December 8. He announced his exit in September, telling fans and viewers in a video statement: “There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years,” said Noah on last night’s episode, PEOPLE reports.

“It’s been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it’s been,” he continued.

“It’s something that I never expected, and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic,” said Noah. “And I realized that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly.”

Craig Kilborn served as the original host of “The Daily Show” when it premiered in 1996. Jon Stewart took over from 1999 to 2015 and then Noah became the host.

Noah’s replacement has not yet been annoucned. The show is expected to use rotating guest celebrities until a permanent host is named.

Meanwhile, Noah’s new comedy special, “I Wish You Would,” debuts November 22 on Netflix.