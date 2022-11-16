Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Offset is ‘Shattered’ Following Death of former Bandmate Takeoff | VIDEO

*(CNN) — Offset has broken his social media silence about the death of Takeoff, a fellow member of platinum-selling rap group Migos. On Tuesday, Offset posted a note on his verified Instagram account, addressed to Takeoff, in which he wrote, “the pain you have left me with is unbearable.”

“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” he wrote. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Takeoff was shot and killed earlier this month in Houston, Texas, authorities said. He was 28.

Takeoff, along with his uncle  | and cousin Offset, had been members of the rap trio.  The three were no longer performing together.

Offset & Takeoff (Robb Cohen-Invision-AP)
Offset has broken his social media silence about the death of Takeoff, a fellow member of platinum-selling rap group Migos. Offset and Takeoff are seen here in January 2019 in Atlanta. – (Robb Cohen-Invision-AP)

Offset had gone solo and Quavo along with Takeoff had recently formed the duo “Unc & Phew” and released their debut album, “Only Built for Infinity Links,” on October 7.

Offset spoke emotionally at Takeoff’s recent memorial, held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, but it was not televised. He had not made a statement publicly on social media.

Offset wrote that he wished he could hug Takeoff “one last time” and “laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time.”

“I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now,” Offset wrote. “I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you.”

The post, accompanied by photos and video, comes after Quavo and Offset’s wife Cardi B also posted tributes to Takeoff.

