Nicki Minaj Received ZERO Grammy Noms – The Barbz Are Not Happy

*Nicki Minaj didn’t nab any #Grammy nominations this go-’round, and the Barbz are not happy.

Latto and GloRilla, two up-and-coming rappers, are competing for their first-ever awards at the highly coveted ceremony. GloRilla‘s smash single “F.N.F.” earned her a nomination for Best Rap Performance, while Latto received a nomination for Best New Artist.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Adele are competing against one another for album of the year at the (upcoming) 2023 Grammy Awards, with “Renaissance” and “30,” respectively, receiving nominations. Both of the musical superstars are competing for awards for record and song of the year.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is nominated for nine Grammys, including best dance/electronic album (“Renaissance”) and best R&B performance (“Virgo’s Groove”). Adele, on the other hand, received seven nominations.

The queen of the Beyhive now shares the record for the most Grammy nominations with her rapper husband #JayZ, who has 88 nominations overall and 28 wins to his credit. If she wins four or more awards this year, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter would surpass the late Georg Solti in terms of all-time Grammy victories.

R&B singer Muni Long is also in the category for Best New Artist

Nicki Minaj has never won a Grammy award despite being nominated for 10 of them, including best rap album for her 2014 album The Pinkprint — and her fan base wasted no time calling out the alleged discrimination on Tuesday…

Here’s what some folks are saying on social media:

tiffy_pooh___

A lot of it has to do with relationships. The Grammy’s are voted on by their peers, etc. If you’re continuously burning bridges then🥴

mistacalii

a Grammy for What what big hit has Nicki Minaj had I’ll wait

keenanthegreat_

Y’all don’t understand how the Grammys work and it shows.. it’s about relationships not about numbers and charts. At some point she pissed the wrong group of people off.

maryagnes_derose

Her peers in industry and affiliated professionals don’t like her music as the best. It is not just sales. She don’t move everybody to like the product she makes. Period.t point blank

