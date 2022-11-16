Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Karen Bass is the New Mayor of Los Angeles! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*It took a while – as in eight days or so – but Karen Bass (D-Calif.) won the Los Angeles mayor’s race Wednesday against billionaire developer Rick Caruso, according to the Associated Press. With the win, she’ll have to resign from the House of Representatives.

The experts are interpreting Bass’ victory over Caruso, also a Democrat,  in the down-to-the-wire race, apparently shows that LA voters are more comfortable with a known Democrat over a political outsider to solve the city’s homelessness crisis which was pretty much the centerpiece of both campaigns, along with policing and crime, reports Axios.

Bass, 69, is the first woman elected mayor of Los Angeles and will be the second Black mayor to hold the position. With 70% of the votes counted, Bass had a lead of nearly 47,000 votes.

Bass finished with a seven-point lead but neither of the candidates received 50% of the vote, in the June primary which is why they had to have a midterm runoff.

Rick Caruso - Karen Bass (Getty composite)
Rick Caruso – Karen Bass (Getty composite)

Since the race was for Mayor of the 2nd largest city in the country, it drew high-profile endorsements. Bass got love from President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former president, Barack Obama.

Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk were among the celebs who backed Caruso, 63, who, by the way, spent more than $100 million of his own funds on his campaign — outspending Bass 11 to 1, per the Los Angeles Times.

Caruso, by the way, was a Republican before switching to an independent in 2011. However, when it came time to declare for the mayoral race, he declared himself a Democrat. Sadly, for him, that move along with spending $100 million could not help him win.

