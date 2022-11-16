History of Soap Rooted in Cooked Meat | Video

*Ancient Mesopotamians were reportedly the first to produce a kind of soap by cooking fatty acids.

Per The New York Times, “Soap likely originated as a by-product of a long-ago cookout: meat, roasting over a fire; globs of fat, dripping into ashes,” the outlet writes. According to the report, “Written recipes for soap date back nearly 5,000 years, with variations from Mesopotamia, Egypt, ancient Greece, and Rome.”

Bacon and candles reportedly led to the creation of the soap industry in America. Procter & Gamble’s Ivory was one of the first soaps to gain national distribution, per the Times report.

As noted by Get Pocket, the dirty history of soap-making is not known by many. A historian contributor for the outlet unpacked soap’s use in the past and its messy origins.

