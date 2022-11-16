Hakeem, Err, Bryshere Gray Violated Probation After 2 New Domestic Abuse Complaints

*Looks like Bryshere Gray has landed himself behind bars again for keeping secrets from his probation officer. The former Empire star reportedly had multiple run-ins with law enforcement in the last few weeks, including a situation last week where a woman claimed abuse, per @tmz_tv.

In 2021, Bryshere pled guilty to felony aggravated assault of his reported wife Candice Jimdar. The actor went down after Candice left their home, flagged down a passing car and revealed that Bryshere had assaulted her for hours in their home. He was sentenced to 10 days in county jail and three years probation as part of his guilty plea.

Now, TMZ reports that he’s sitting in jail after a judge signed off on an arrest warrant. One of the incidents that sparked the arrest was a woman calling police with claims that Bryshere’s “behavior was escalating and she was concerned for her safety.”

She revealed that he pulled her hair and threw a box of food at her, and had multiple instances of shouting at her.

If you’ve had Gray on your radar, you already know he’s had multiple dealings with Arizona police. According to authorities his run-ins with cops included a domestic-related incident which led to them being called in October.

In addition, the actor/rapper allegedly failed to notify his probation officer about his recent incidents with the police, causing him to receive a probation violation. A judge then signed a warrant, leading to his arrest. As of this posting, he remains in lockdown, reports Vibe.

Last year, Gray pled guilty to felony aggravated assault which followed a barricaded situation with a SWAT team at his home in 2020, the site also reported. As a result, he was sentenced to 10 days in county jail and ordered to serve three years of probation.

