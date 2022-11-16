Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Georgia Boy, 6, Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself with ‘Toy’ Gun

By Ny MaGee
Zi Zi Olmstead accidental death
Zi Zi Olmstead via GoFundMe

*A six-year-old Georgia boy has died after accidentally shooting himself with what he thought was a toy gun, according to authorities. 

Zi Zi Olmstead died on Nov. 5 in Calhoun, Ga., The Telegraph reports. The child’s mother Tara Olmstead, told police that when she let the dog out at around 3 a.m., her son followed her. That’s when Zi Zi found a 9 mm Taurus handgun behind the apartment building, Police Chief Tony Pyle said.

Police said in a statement that when the boy found what he thought was a “toy” gun, his mother told officers that she didn’t think anything about it. The child apparently took the gun back inside the apartment and went into her room. That’s when “she heard a ‘pop,’” per the police statement. 

“She went to check on him and she found the child on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head,” the police said. 

OTHER NEWS: Magic Johnson Partners with GM to Give 800 Detroit Families Food | Video

Zi Zi was a student at Calhoun Primary School in Calhoun and superintendent for Calhoun City Schools Michele Taylor said the boy “was loved by his classmates, friends, teachers and staff members.”

“We continue to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Taylor added.

“Our deepest condolences to the Olmstead family, Zi Zi’s teachers, and friends during this difficult time,” Calhoun City Schools also shared in a message on Twitter.

A GoFundMe was created to help cover funeral costs. The memorial service is reportedly being held on Nov.16, 2022, at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

The Calhoun Police Department has launched an investigation into the child’s death.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

