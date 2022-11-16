Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Gabrielle Union Wants to Know Daughter Kaavia’s Reaction to ‘Strange World’: ‘A Tough Critic’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia knows how to keep it real!

“My daughter found out right before the carpet that mommy was not coming home with the rest of the family and she let me know, she let me know how she felt about that,” Union told Access Hollywood.

The 50-year-old revealed she doesn’t know what to expect after her daughter watches her new film “Strange World.”

“She is a tough critic. She is my Rotten Tomato (an Internet website that rates movies) and right now I am at like zero percent with my child, so I don’t know what to expect,” she joked.

MORE NEWSW ON EURWEB: Gabrielle Union on Ending Hair Relaxer Treatments: ‘Hardest Breakup Ever’

Dwyane Wade, Zaya, Gabrielle Union and baby Kaavia (2019).

Gabrielle also revealed what her kids think of her and husband Dwyane Wade’s PDA.

“Strange World” hits theaters Nov. 23.

See more Access Hollywood interview videos at Accessonline.com.

