Wait. What?! Tim Hardaway Compared A Player’s Defense to Rape on Warriors Broadcast | WATCH

Are sports commentators getting a little out of hand? If former Golden State superstar Tim Hardaway is an example, the answer is YES. Hardaway issued an apology after making an unusual comparison on a sports broadcast.

While commenting on a defensive play during the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors vs. SanAntonio Spurs game, Tim Hardaway exclaimed: “Y’all thought that was great D, I thought that was just raping him.”

The former basketball player turned sports commentator went back and forth with his fellow broadcasters Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond before he added: “I think he should have called the police on that.”

It didn’t take long for the 56-year-old to realize the error of his ways. According to reports, during the fourth quarter, Tim Hardaway took accountability for what he said and issued an apology.

He said, “Hey everybody. I used a poor choice of words earlier in the broadcast. I want to apologize for that. Let’s get back to the game and finish this game off with a 30-point win and go home happy.”

Hardaway played in the NBA from 1989 to 2003, 6 of those years he spent suiting up for the Golden State Warriors. In addition to being a five-time NBA All-Star, Hardaway was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame this year.

Despite his success in basketball, this isn’t the first time Hardaway shared questionable comments on air. In 2007, he appeared on “The Dan Le Batard Show,” announcing that he hated gay people after he was asked about the possibility of having a gay teammate.

“You know, I hate gay people, so I let it be known. I don’t like gay people and I don’t like to be around gay people. I am homophobic…”

