Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Haters in Self-Empowering Instagram Post

*Tiffany Haddish appears to be bouncing back from the child sexual grooming controversy that shrouded herself and fellow comedian Aries Spears.

We reported previously that Haddish and Spears were hit with a sexual assault lawsuit from two individuals who claimed they were children when they were allegedly groomed and molested several years ago by the two stars.

In the suit, the woman alleges she was age 14 and her brother was 7 years old when the two comedians talked them into doing explicit skits. Haddish and Spears reportedly worked out an agreement privately with the two accusers. Per TMZ, citing court documents, “the plaintiff asked the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice … meaning it cannot be refiled again.”

Haddish and Spears initially called the lawsuit a shakedown.

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Says She Lost Jobs Due to Child Molestation Allegations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

The woman who sued was identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe. She issued a statement following reports about the suit’s dismissal, saying: “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Haddish recently shared a selfie-pic on social media along with a lengthy message that stated: “This is me happy to see how my God works,” she captioned the image.

“Some people said things to me, and God went ahead and showed me who they really are. Thank you for that God,” Haddish added.

“I know you got big things for me to do and I can’t have user and fleas on me while I am completing my assignment you gave to me. I Love you Father God. Oh could you make sure that anyone who post something negative on my page gets crazy Diarrhea to where their booty hole hurts. I Love you Amen,” she continued.

Haddish reportedly had several potential projects lined up prior to the child sex abuse lawsuit. She told TMZ that she lost “all my gigs” due to the allegations.

“I lost everything. All my gigs are gone, she said.