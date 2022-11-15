Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeNews
News

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Haters in Self-Empowering Instagram Post

By Ny MaGee
0

Tiffany Haddish
TBS ‘Friday Night Vibes’ with Tiffany Haddish

*Tiffany Haddish appears to be bouncing back from the child sexual grooming controversy that shrouded herself and fellow comedian Aries Spears

We reported previously that Haddish and Spears were hit with a sexual assault lawsuit from two individuals who claimed they were children when they were allegedly groomed and molested several years ago by the two stars.

In the suit, the woman alleges she was age 14 and her brother was 7 years old when the two comedians talked them into doing explicit skits. Haddish and Spears reportedly worked out an agreement privately with the two accusers. Per TMZ, citing court documents, “the plaintiff asked the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice … meaning it cannot be refiled again.”

Haddish and Spears initially called the lawsuit a shakedown. 

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Says She Lost Jobs Due to Child Molestation Allegations

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

The woman who sued was identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe. She issued a statement following reports about the suit’s dismissal, saying:  “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Haddish recently shared a selfie-pic on social media along with a lengthy message that stated:  “This is me happy to see how my God works,” she captioned the image. 

“Some people said things to me, and God went ahead and showed me who they really are. Thank you for that God,” Haddish added. 

“I know you got big things for me to do and I can’t have user and fleas on me while I am completing my assignment you gave to me. I Love you Father God. Oh could you make sure that anyone who post something negative on my page gets crazy Diarrhea to where their booty hole hurts. I Love you Amen,” she continued.

Haddish reportedly had several potential projects lined up prior to the child sex abuse lawsuit. She told TMZ that she lost “all my gigs” due to the allegations. 

“I lost everything. All my gigs are gone, she said. 

Previous articleKym Whitley on Her Hilarious and Raw New Audible Original Series | EUR Exclusive
Next articleWhite Texas Teacher Fired After Telling Black Students His Race is Superior | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO