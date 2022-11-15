Georgia Sheriff Launches Investigation Into White Jailers Beating of Black Inmate | Video

*The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is allegedly conducting an internal investigation after a video surfaced on social media showing an inmate being beaten by corrections officers in the Camden County Jail in Woodbine.

According to Camden County Jail records, the inmate, Jarrett Hobbs, 41, was arrested on Sept. 3 for traffic violations and drug possession, Yahoo reports via the AP. His Atlanta-based civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said Hobbs was charged with assault after he was beaten by the officers.

Daniels’ office released two surveillance videos from inside the jail, and both are without sound. The first video shows Hobbs in a small cell when several officers rush in and violently assault him. One grabs hold of Hobbs’ neck while other guards restrain him, and another guard punches the top of Hobbs’ head.

Another video from another angle shows guards pulling Hobbs into the hallway and striking Hobbs’ body with their knees. One of Hobbs’ dreadlocks was reportedly ripped from his head during the attack.

Hobbs’ attorneys are calling for a criminal investigation.

In a statement, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said it launched an internal investigation that “will include all recorded video from the time the inmate entered the facility on September 3rd, 2022 until his release on September 30th, 2022.”

“It’s undeniable that Mr. Hobbs was approached by jailers and he was assaulted, punched multiple times in the back of his head, kneed in his head and dragged out of his cell,” Daniels said. “This is a brutal beating, a brutal attack.”

The attorney reportedly has a copy of the video with audio but has allegedly declined to share it.

Federal authorities looked into the charges against Hobbs in Georgia to determine whether he had violated his probation stemming from his 2014 guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, according to court records.

A judge’s order Oct. 20 said a probation officer testified that Hobbs had “punched one deputy in the face while punching another deputy in the side of the head. One deputy sustained a bruised eye and a broken hand as a result of the incident.” It also noted that Hobbs was punched in the head and that the probation officer was “unaware of the exact sequence of events.”

It’s unclear on the video recordings to what extent Hobbs fought the jailers. In most of the video Hobbs is either obscured by the guards surrounding him or is out of the frame.

Hobb’s attorney said the guard with the injured hand punched a wall as he attacked Hobbs.

Hobbs had his probation revoked on Nov. 7 after a federal judge in North Carolina determined he violated the terms of his supervised release. The court later considered the struggle with the Georgia jailers and dismissed probation violations.

“The physical wounds have healed the best they can,” Daniels said. “But mentally, no. He thought he was going to die.”