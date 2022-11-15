21 Savage Catches Heat for Saying Hip-Hop Icon Nas is ‘Not Relevant’

*21 Savage is catching heat after proclaiming that New York rap legend Nas is no longer relevant.

The UK-born Atlanta-based rapper made the comments while speaking in a Clubhouse room titled, “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?” As reported by Uproxx, Savage said“I don’t feel like he’s relevant, he just has a loyal ass fanbase and he still makes good-ass music.

After some pushback from others in the Clubhouse room, Yahoo reports that 21 Savage doubled down, adding, “He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fan base. He just has a loyal fan base and he still make good-ass music.”

Nas fans and hip-hop aficionados were quick to slam Savage over his remarks, which Nas’ brother Jungle took as disrespectful.

READ MORE: Drake and 21 Savage Sued by Vogue – They Faked Magazine’s Cover for ‘Her Loss’ Promotion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic)

In a reply to a Shade Room post, Jungle commented, “21 Savage is trash 😂 glas Nas dropped KD3 so fans can hear real bars… 21 can u do something for me?? 😂😂😂😂.”

Nas released his latest album, “King’s Disease 3,” and it comes about a week after 21 dropped his Drake collab album, “Her Loss,” which reportedly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“Bro is unironically malding because Nas dropped a better album than him and Drake just a week later, that’s crazy lmfao,” suggested one Twitter user.

“21 Savage calling Nas ‘irrelevant’ and saying that ‘he just has a fanbase’ is crazy,” tweeted another Nas fan. “Somebody that released their first album 30 years ago and is still able to have a fanbase is proof of…relevance & a significant one at that.”