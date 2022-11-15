Tuesday, November 15, 2022
21 Savage Catches Heat for Saying Hip-Hop Icon Nas is ‘Not Relevant’

By Ny MaGee
hip hop debate
Nas and 21 Savage (Twitter/Getty)

*21 Savage is catching heat after proclaiming that New York rap legend Nas is no longer relevant. 

The UK-born Atlanta-based rapper made the comments while speaking in a Clubhouse room titled, “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?” As reported by Uproxx, Savage said“I don’t feel like he’s relevant, he just has a loyal ass fanbase and he still makes good-ass music.

After some pushback from others in the Clubhouse room, Yahoo reports that 21 Savage doubled down, adding, “He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fan base. He just has a loyal fan base and he still make good-ass music.”

Nas fans and hip-hop aficionados were quick to slam Savage over his remarks, which Nas’ brother Jungle took as disrespectful. 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic)

In a reply to a Shade Room post, Jungle commented, “21 Savage is trash 😂 glas Nas dropped KD3 so fans can hear real bars… 21 can u do something for me?? 😂😂😂😂.”

Nas released his latest album, “King’s Disease 3,” and it comes about a week after 21 dropped his Drake collab album, “Her Loss,” which reportedly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. 

“Bro is unironically malding because Nas dropped a better album than him and Drake just a week later, that’s crazy lmfao,” suggested one Twitter user

“21 Savage calling Nas ‘irrelevant’ and saying that ‘he just has a fanbase’ is crazy,” tweeted another Nas fan. “Somebody that released their first album 30 years ago and is still able to have a fanbase is proof of…relevance & a significant one at that.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

