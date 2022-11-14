Purge You Out of Existence: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*Have you ever watched a movie with an unusual storyline and asked yourself ‘What kind of person would think to do that to another human being?’ “The Purge” movies are prime examples.

Recently released audio recordings prove there are people who – if they could purge Black people out of existence – would participate in that. And what’s worse, some of those people are law enforcement officers sworn to protect and serve.

The recordings are from Wilmington, N.C.’s police department. Cops were in conversations with each other while on duty expressing how they really feel about some residents in their community.

They have weapons. They have badges and if they could kill for no reason – and get away with it – some of them would! They actually said it aloud! What can we do about it? Click the video above for more information.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Suit to be Showcased at National African American of History and Culture Museum

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.