Out of Control Tesla Kills Two people and Injured Three Others in China | WATCH

*It was earlier this month that a truly mind-boggling and terrifying situation went down in China. As you can see in the dramatic video below, a Tesla became uncontrollable and sped through the streets, killing two and injuring three before it finally crashed into a building.

Footage shows a Tesla Model Y suddenly accelerating after the driver appeared to try to park the car, and then it apparently took off at extremely high speeds through busy streets.

Trying to stop the car was not an option says the family of the 55-year-old man who was driving, lost control of the car and that it would not respond when he stepped on the brake pedal.

Tesla said it was investigating the incident, but warned against “rumors,” because – get ready for it – their data showed the car’s brake pedal was never engaged while it was speeding through town, reports the Daily Mail.

In a statement to Reuters, Tesla said it was working with local authorities to identify the “truth” of what led to the accident.

The wreck is just the latest in which the electric car company’s automatic features have been fingered as potential culprits.

Watch the mayhem and carnage below.