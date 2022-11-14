Christopher Darnell Jones: Alleged Killer of 3 UVA Football Players Caught – In Custody | VIDEO

*The manhunt for student Christopher Darnell Jones ended this Monday morning as he was finally captured and taken into police custody.

As we previously reported, authorities said Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. allegedly shot and killed three people and injured two others on Sunday night. New details reveal that the victims were members of the University of Virginia (UVA) football team. UVA President Jim Ryan identified the three deceased at an 11 a.m. press conference Monday.

Sadly, they are UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry and UVA wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

As a result of this horrific incident, classes were canceled this Monday. As of 10:33 a.m., the shelter-in-place order had been lifted for campus “based upon a thorough search on and around the grounds,” UVA police said. However, “a large police presence will remain.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Slammed by #RecastTChalla Movement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait. There’s more …

Christopher Darnell Jones had been on the police’s radar since September and had a prior criminal incident involving a concealed weapon, officials made known at a press conference today (11/14/22).

“Because I want to be transparent with you, I want you to know [that] … Mr. Jones came to the attention of the University of Virginia’s threat assessment team in the fall of 2022,” said the school’s chief of police, Tim Longo.

“They received information that Mr. Jones had made a comment about possessing a gun to a person that was unaffiliated with the university,” Longo said.

Longo went on to add that police believe the person who reported Jones never saw a gun, and had noted that the comment wasn’t made as a threat. The school also followed up with Jones’ roommates, who told them they had not seen him with a weapon, according to the NY Post.

Scroll down and let us know YOUR thought on this story.