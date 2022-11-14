Monday, November 14, 2022
Keke Plamer to Host SNL with Musical Guest SZA

By Ny MaGee
KeKe Palmer
Keke Palmer attends the Time100 Next at Second on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

*Keke Palmer will make her “Saturday Night Live” debut on Dec. 3 with musical guest SZA

“I can’t wait,” Keke wrote announced on Instagram. “The stage awaits @nbcsnl 😍😍”

Several of Palmer’s celebrity pals commented on the post, with one writing “you bout to BODY BAG!”

Another said, “Oh wow this about to go crazy! Virgo and Scorpio energy!!”

Actress Elise Neil said, “This will be amazing!!”

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Wants Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Nicki Minaj in ‘Sister Act 3’ | Video

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

SZA also shared the news on her social media, “Can’t believe this is happening lmao,” she wrote, PEOPLE reports.  “I plan on acting a f—— fool. See you soon, New York”.

In related news, Whoopi Goldberg spoke about “Sister Act 3” during a recent appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God

Goldberg said the script for the film is nearly finished and she wants Lizzo, Keke Palmer, and Nicki Minaj in the third film of the beloved “Sister Act” franchise.

“I’m gonna ask Keke to come. You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come,” she said when asked about casting, Deadline reports. “I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.”

The original “Sister Act” centers on a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million worldwide. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” earned 125 million worldwide.

Palmer appears to be down with joining “Sister Act 3.” She sang a snippet of “Joyful, Joyful” on the carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last month, Variety reports. 

“I’m your girl,” Palmer said. “I’m ready.”

“When I went on ‘The View,’ Whoopi and I talked about it,” Palmer said. “I’m definitely here, you know what I’m saying?”

“Sister Act 3” will debut on Disney.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

